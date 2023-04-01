William Treloar, Yasmin Nayrouz elected as next SA president, vice president

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

After a week of voting, Syracuse University’s Student Association announced William Treloar and Yasmin Nayrouz as the next SA president and executive vice president, respectively, according to a Saturday email from SA Board of Elections Chair Otto Sutton.

The Treloar-Nayrouz campaign received 68.34% of the 863 cast votes from SU and SUNY ESF students, defeating presidential candidate Elliot Salas and running mate Brendan Murty, who finished with 31.19% of the vote, according to the email. Treloar and Mayrouz will replace two-term SA President David Bruen and Adia Santos, SA’s current vice president.

Dylan Francis, who ran unopposed, was elected as comptroller with 97.18% of the vote.

Nearly 93% of all votes cast affirmed SA’s Carbon Neutrality Referendum to support the push for SU to move its target date for reaching carbon neutrality up 10 years from 2040 to 2030.

Treloar and Nayrouz hope to continue with current initiatives, like SA’s grocery trolley initiative, and look to amplify student voices and meet the needs of students, their campaign platform states. During this year’s executive debate, the campaign focused on gathering and hearing input from students to improve student life.

28 students were also elected in non-contested races for SA’s Assembly, 11 of which secured at-large bids. The remaining 17 seats represent SU’s individual schools and colleges.

SA in the email announced the winners of assembly members and at-large seats for its 67th session:

Assembly:

Eleanor Unsworth (Architecture)

Oji Anderson (Architecture)

Melanie Salas (A&S)

Carly Phung (A&S)

Hannah Gardner (Education)

Timothy Phelps (ESF)

Eden Gardner (ESF)

Dante Reese (Falk)

Monica Jankovic (iSchool)

Riley Hammond (Maxwell)

Aidan O’Connell (Maxwell)

Anna Ginelli (Newhouse)

Richard Maj (Newhouse)

Ella Collins (VPA)

Spencer Chan (VPA)

Clara Francis (Whitman)

Haig Chakamian (Whitman)

Assembly At Large: