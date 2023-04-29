Will Mark keeps Syracuse close with 10 saves in loss to No. 2 Duke

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Last year, Syracuse desperately needed a goalie. Bobby Gavin and Harrison Thomson were both allowing more than 14 goals per game, and their combined save percentage was a measly 40.8%. So when Will Mark — the Northeast Conference’s top goalie with one of the highest save percentages in the country — transferred to Syracuse, it looked like it had gotten experience manning down a position it severely struggled at in 2022. What Mark could bring was a sturdy, All-NEC goalie to solidify a defense in transition.

The Orange ended up getting a goalie that would go on to keep them in games with the eighth-most saves per game and that finished the season with 205 saves. Late in the fourth quarter with Syracuse’s hopes of an upset win — and a possible postseason berth — still alive, Dyson Williams collected a pass from the outside right in front of the crease. He took two steps to his left and stood inches away from Mark. The Duke attack, who ended the game with a team-leading five goals, fired point blank at the senior goalie, but Mark read the shot perfectly and saved the shot without flinching.

The Orange surged at the beginning of the fourth quarter, scoring four unanswered goals to bring their deficit to just two goals. With a few faceoff wins and dynamic passing, Syracuse finally broke through the Blue Devils’ astute defense. But after Duke cleared a one minute man-down situation, they scored two more goals to finish off Syracuse. Buried in the loss was another stellar performance submitted by Mark, a final feather in the cap of what became arguably the goalie’s best season. Mark notched 10 saves for Syracuse (8-7, 1-5 Atlantic Coast) and held it close to Duke (12-2, 5-1 ACC) in the 18-15 loss.

Mark initially wanted to come to Syracuse to play for one of the best college lacrosse players, donning the jersey of one of the most storied programs in the country. He was intrigued by the challenge of helping the Orange improve from their historically bad 4-10 season that saw inconsistent goalie play and no clear starter emerging all season. After becoming the “king” at Long Island University, Mark was ready to see how his game would translate at one of the best conferences in the country.

Throughout the season, he demonstrated his ability to spread his massive frame in front of the net and improved at defending lower shots that opposing attackers tried to force balls into. He won ACC Defensive Player of the Week once and racked up five games with at least 15 saves, allowing the Orange’s young, dynamic offense to demonstrate its talent and pile on goals to extend leads or come back for a win. Mark flashed his incredible agility and reflexes to stop attackers that picked apart the rest of Syracuse’s defense and meandered their way to the front of the crease.

On Saturday, on ESPNU, Anish Shroff said that Mark has been “defending the Alamo” all year, facing a large amount of shots that have only increased as the season has progressed. Though Duke tried to pressure him by continuing to shoot low shots, sneaking some past the 6-foot-3 goalie, Mark finished the game with 10 saves. In the second quarter after a Syracuse turnover, the Orange were slow to get back on defense, leaving Mark facing more Duke jerseys. Aidan Maguire received a long pass to complete the clear and was one-on-one, firing off a shot that Mark threw his stick at for the save.

His ability to stop the barrage of shots from the Blue Devils kept the game within reach for the Orange, who struggled themselves to generate faceoff wins and consistent, accurate shots on goal. Mark still got picked apart at times by Brennan O’Neill and Williams, who finished with a combined 10 goals, but held the rest of Duke’s talented scorers to two goals or fewer. The Orange’s defense still broke down as much as it has throughout the season, and Mark faced 39 shots, 28 of which came on goal.

He wasn’t perfect, letting in low shots that the Blue Devils were able to sneak past him and bury in the right or left corner. Mark misread a few shots that ended up behind him on either shoulder, but he flashed his continued ability to lay out and save shots from all across the field. It wasn’t perfect, but it allowed the Orange to stay close, holding Duke to three goals in the fourth quarter and allowing Syracuse to come back close enough to nearly pull off the upset.