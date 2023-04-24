Tournament Preview: Syracuse’s road to the ACC Championship

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s regular season came to an end along with its perfect record on Thursday. Boston College beat the Orange 17-16 in the last game of the regular season, ending SU’s bid for what would have been their first undefeated season in program history.

For most of the game, Syracuse was in complete command. Although the Eagles struck first just three minutes into the game, the Orange responded with six unanswered goals. From there, SU fended off BC and went into halftime up 11-6.

A Cassidy Weeks goal with 7:21 left in the game put the Eagles within one and a score by her sister Courtney a minute later tied it up. Sierra Cockerille responded with her own goal but two consecutive BC goals left the Orange down one with a little over a minute left, failing to recover.

The loss made Syracuse Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Champions with BC. The defeat also pushed the Eagles into the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, sliding the Orange to No. 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Syracuse’s path to win the ACC Tournament:

Quarterfinals: No. 7 Virginia Tech

SU shouldn’t face too much trouble in the quarterfinals. One of Syracuse’s most dominant in-conference wins came against No. 7 Virginia Tech.

On March 5, the Orange hosted the Hokies at the JMA Wireless Dome and demolished them 16-5. Syracuse proved its dominance by halftime as it boasted an 8-1 lead. Meaghan Tyrrell tallied seven points off five goals and two assists. Emma Ward added two goals and four assists. Delaney Sweitzer also shut down VT’s offense, making a career-high 15 saves.

Semifinals: Winner of No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 6 Clemson

SU will certainly run into nationally ranked teams in the semifinals. As of April 17, North Carolina was No. 6 and Clemson was ranked No. 17 in the Inside Lacrosse and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings.

Syracuse should expect to play UNC in the semifinals as the Tar Heels have only lost three games this year, one of which to the Orange. Last weekend, Syracuse eked out a tight 14-12 victory over North Carolina. Up 5-2 after the first frame, SU held a comfortable lead until UNC surged at the end of the first half.

The two teams traded blows throughout the third and fourth quarters. Syracuse was never behind, but the Tar Heels tied it up four times. Finally, Carney and Ward strung together two goals at the end of the game to put the Orange up with a minute left.

Clemson could throw a wrench in this potential rematch if it can knock off North Carolina. Syracuse beat the Tigers 19-10 on April 8 and should handle them again. But in all likelihood, the Orange will be in a coin-flip game against the Tar Heels for a spot in the ACC Championship.

Championship: Winner of No. 1 Boston College/No. 9 Duke vs. winner of No. 4 Virginia/No. 5 Notre Dame

If the Orange make it to the ACC Championship, they’ll probably take on Boston College and have an opportunity to correct their only loss of the season. Just like UNC, the Eagles have only dropped three games this year. But unlike North Carolina, BC has rattled off seven straight wins, with three against ranked opponents.

The Orange were in control for most of the game against BC, but ended up blowing a three-goal fourth quarter lead. Syracuse showed it can beat the Eagles. In a possible rematch, SU should come back stronger with the desire for revenge and the pressure of an undefeated season lifted.

If Boston College stumbles on the path to the championship, SU will likely face Virginia or Notre Dame. SU hosted both Virginia and Notre Dame at home this season, beating the Cavaliers by 11 and the Fighting Irish by eight. A championship rematch should be closer, but there’s a very small chance it would be enough to topple the Orange.

The final breakdown:

There’s three teams that can win the ACC Tournament: Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina. The Orange beat UNC, UNC beat the Eagles and the Eagles beat the Orange.

Syracuse has only lost one game all year and it was by one point. The Tar Heels have dropped three games, by a combined score of 43-33. BC has been defeated three times as well, losing two of them by at least five goals. Nonetheless, the Eagles’ win over the Orange could sway attitudes.

SU has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With a loss under its belt, Syracuse will come back hungrier and even more determined than before. The Orange should have a strong opportunity to win the ACC Tournament.