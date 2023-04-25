The Aces, Ella Jane, Sarah Kinsley to perform at first-ever Block Darty

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union has announced that their inaugural Block Darty event will be held on the Syracuse University quad from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, April 28 before Block Party starts in the JMA Wireless Dome at 7 p.m. The event will be headlined by The Aces and also feature Ella Jane and Sarah Kinsley.

The Aces are an alternative pop band from Provo, Utah. The band has four members: guitarist Katie Henderson, bassist McKenna Petty and sisters Alisa Ramirez and Cristal Ramirez. Since the release of their latest album “Under My Influence” in 2020, the band has been on a journey of self-discovery.

Growing up, Ella Jane used songwriting to better understand her life experiences. After gaining a strong online following, Jane started her freshman year at Tufts University in 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she spent a lot of time working on a set of songs that she originally wrote in high school, which eventually became her debut project “THIS IS NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE!”

Following the success of her debut album, Jane dropped out of college and moved to Brooklyn to work on music full-time. Since then, she has released many songs on YouTube and TikTok, including her latest single “Time On” in 2022.

Sarah Kinsley, a singer-songwriter from New York, brings an old-school pop feel to a modern approach to making music. All of her original music is written, composed and recorded within her dorm room at Columbia University.

In 2021, Kinsley released her debut single “The King,” which has amassed almost 40 million streams and was followed by an album of the same name. Her most recent song, “Oh No Darling!” dropped on April 17 and is her first single for her new label Verve Forecast and Decca Records UK.

Block Darty will be free of charge, featuring free food trucks and brand activations in addition to the on-stage performances.

