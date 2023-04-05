Syracuse jumps to No. 8 in weekly Pocock/CRCA poll of season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing moved up two spots to No. 8 in the weekly Pocock/Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association poll following its win at the Doc Hosea Invitational. The Orange competed against Bucknell, Villanova, Penn and Northeastern.

At the Doc Hosea Invitational, Syracuse won the varsity 8, varsity 4 and the second varsity 4 events. The varsity 8’s win brought home the Orange Cup Challenge trophy. Overall, the Orange also won the Doc Hosea Invitational after winning three of the six events. Syracuse defeated Penn in its wins at the regatta Saturday. Penn ranked No. 8 in the first ranking of the season, but slid down a spot to No. 9.

This weekend, the Orange competed against No. 3 Yale along with Cornell at Fish Creek in Saratoga Springs, New York.