No. 8 Syracuse finishes behind No. 3 Yale in all races at Saratoga Springs

No. 8 Syracuse traveled two hours east to Fish Lake in Saratoga Springs, New York, to compete against No. 3 Yale and Cornell. In all five races at the regatta, the Orange finished second, defeating Cornell, but losing to Yale. Syracuse had entered with first-place victories at the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual and Doc Hosea Invitational.

The regatta began with the third varsity 8 as Yale finished with a time of 6:42. Syracuse finished 28 seconds behind at 7:10 and Cornell came in at 7:15.

Syracuse’s second varsity 8 went with the same crew, though swapping Louise Rath for Caleigh Grimes as coxswain. Yale finished at 6:30 while Syracuse finished at 6:45.

In the varsity 8, the programs competed for the Cayuga Cup. The trophy has been given to the winner of the varsity 8 of Yale, Syracuse and Cornell since 2003. Syracuse has never won the coveted cup.

The Orange fell short, trailing just five seconds away. Yale crossed the line at 6:25, followed by Syracuse at 6:30 and Cornell at 7:06. Following the varsity 8s, the regatta concluded with the varsity 4s. The varsity 4 came in second place at 7:24 while Yale finished in first once again at 7:09. Cornell finished just under eight minutes. The final race of the day was a combination of the second and third varsity 4s as Yale and Syracuse both entered two boats while Cornell entered one.

Yale’s A boat came in first followed by Syracuse’s A boat. Then, Yale’s B boat came in third followed by Syracuse’s B boat. Cornell finished in last place.

Syracuse will next race on April 22 in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the Lake Wheeler Invitational.