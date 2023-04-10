Syracuse maintains No. 1 ranking for 4th straight week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse remained at the No. 1 spot in the Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings for a program-best fourth straight week. Picking up a 19-10 win against Clemson on Saturday, the Orange (14-0, 7-0 Atlantic Coast) have two games left in the regular season.

Playing at Cicero-North Syracuse for the first time this year, SU fell behind 1-0 after a goal from Clemson’s Chloe Willard in the opening minutes. But, after four consecutive scores, the Orange led 4-1. Trailing 9-4 entering the third period, the Tigers netted two scores to draw within three before two four-goal spurts cemented another SU win.

Adamson notched 12 draw controls and seven points, both career bests, while Meaghan Tyrrell finished with four goals and five points. Emma Ward tallied a team-high five goals and produced one assist. On the defensive end, Delaney Sweitzer totaled 10 first-half saves and finished with 13 — two shy of her career high. Emma Tyrrell did not see any action and was labeled by head coach Kayla Treanor as a “day-to-day.” After the game, Treanor said Emma will likely play in Syracuse’s next ACC game versus No. 5 North Carolina.

Still undefeated, Syracuse received 21 first place votes in week 9 along with 525 total points. The top-12 teams all maintained their rankings as Northwestern and Denver rounded out the top three for the second week running. The Orange will face the Tar Heels on April 15 for a noon faceoff.