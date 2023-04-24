Syracuse loses No. 1 rank following loss to Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Heading into the postseason, Syracuse fell to the No. 2 ranking on the latest Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings. The Orange dropped a spot for the first time this year after its 17-16 loss to then-No. 5 Boston College on Saturday.

Syracuse had previously won 15 straight games and held the No. 1 ranking for the past five weeks — both of which are program records. The Orange were on the cusp of completing its first undefeated regular season in program history.

Syracuse jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. At the halftime break, SU led 11-6, spearheaded by a Maddy Baxter hat trick. With 3:10 remaining in the third, Syracuse attack Meaghan Tyrrell notched her 397th career point to become the program’s all-time points leader. Positioned at X, Meaghan assisted her sister, Emma Tyrrell, to give the Orange a 13-8 advantage.

Kayla Martello’s score at the start of the fourth cut the Syracuse lead to three and also spurred a 7-2 run to end the game. McKenna Davis scored her fourth goal with 1:21 remaining, giving the Eagles their first lead since the scoreline read 1-0. BC won the ensuing face-off before running the clock out.

Northwestern took over the No. 1 spot, receiving 14 first-place votes after its 13-6 win over No. 12 Maryland. The Wildcats’ only loss this season came against Syracuse. SU received seven first-place votes and 580 total points. No. 3 ranked Denver maintained its position for the fourth week running after a 15-2 trouncing of Georgetown. The Orange’s loss meant the Pioneers are now the only undefeated team in Division-I. Boston College moved into the No. 4 slot, overtaking No. 5 James Madison.

On Wednesday, Syracuse will take on Virginia Tech in Charlotte, NC, for the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Orange are ranked No. 2 seed behind Boston College. Opening draw will be 4 p.m.