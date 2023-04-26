7 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Meaghan Tyrrell, Delaney Sweitzer and Emma Ward earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team honors, highlighting a group of seven Orange players. This was Meaghan’s third straight first-team selection, while Sweitzer earned her first-ever conference honor.

Meaghan leads the ACC in points per game (5.56), while Ward ranks fourth in that category (4.88) and first in assists per game (3.13) – both rank top 10 nationally in points per game. In goal, Sweitzer’s .532 save percentage is .032% higher than the next-closest ACC goalie, ranking second in the country in adjusted save percentage (56.5%).

Those three were joined by Emma Tyrrell, Megan Carney and Sierra Cockerille on the second team. All three faced injuries last season, and Emma and Cockerille even helped each other come back from their respective ACL tears. They all bounced back in a big way, led by Carney’s 3.27 goals per game, which is fourth in the ACC.

From the midfield, Emma has currently scored the second-most goals of her career, but has played six less games than she did in 2021, needing just two goals to tie her career-high. Emma is third on the team in points (53) and goals (40). Cockerille, meanwhile, collected 31 points from the midfield, including a season-high five points and a hat trick in the loss to Boston College.

Finally, freshman Coco Vandiver, one of two freshmen to start every game for Syracuse, made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman Team.

No. 2 seed Syracuse will open the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, April 26, against seventh seed Virginia Tech at 4 p.m.