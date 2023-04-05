Guard Dominique Camp transfers to Syracuse for her graduate year

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Guard Dominique Camp will transfer to Syracuse, joining the Orange as a graduate student for the 2023-24 season. Syracuse will be her fifth school in as many years.

Camp will reunite with head coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who she played under at Buffalo in the 2021-22 season. She spent this past season at Akron and previously had stints at Sinclair Community College and Troy.

“Dominique has worked her way up to this point,” Legette-Jack said in a press release. “I have watched this young lady grow into an incredible passer, rebounder, and defender… She fits into our fundamentals of character, academics, and basketball.”

At Buffalo, Camp was one of five players to appear in all 34 games, ranking second on the team with 133 assists and third with 49 steals. She tied a school record with 16 assists in her first career start against Central Michigan in December 2021. At Troy, she appeared in 17 games and contributed to the team’s Sun Belt Championship.

Camp is one of five former Buffalo players to follow Legette-Jack to the Orange, joining Dyaisha Fair, Georgia Woolley, Cheyenne McEvans and Saniaa Wilson, all of whom transferred ahead of the 2022-23 season.