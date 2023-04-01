No. 10 Syracuse wins Orange Challenge Cup, Doc Hosea Invitational championship

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Saturday, No. 10 Syracuse followed its dominant performance at the Ivy-Big Ten Double Dual last weekend by winning the Orange Challenge Cup and Doc Hosea Invitational championship. Competing against No. 8 Penn, Northeastern, Bucknell and Villanova, Syracuse won three of six events at the regatta on Cooper River in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The second varsity 8 race began the regatta. Syracuse utilized the same second varsity 8 lineup that won the Atlantic Coast Conference Crew of the Week the week prior. Featuring strokes of Zoe Acosta, Lena Radke, Heather Stafford, Emmie Frederico, Olivia Schaertl, Lauren Coop, Lea Dahn and Kate Ryan, Caileigh Grimes coxswained the boat as it finished second, 5.55 seconds behind Penn.

The varsity 8 crews were competing for the Orange Challenge Cup, one of the oldest trophies in the sport, having been around since 1977. In a tight race, Syracuse’s varsity 8 crossed the finish line just .74 seconds before Penn’s boat. The other three boats were well behind, finishing over 20 seconds behind Syracuse and Penn. Syracuse won its 14th Orange Challenge Cup title in program history and the fifth in a row.

SU’s varsity 8 saw Hannah Murphy as the coxswain while Annika Maxson, Alena Criss, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, India Aikens and Martyna Kazlauskaite served as strokes. Aphrodite Gioulekas rounded out the boat as the bow.

In the varsity 4 Syracuse took home another victory in the largest winning margin for a race of the regatta as the Orange defeated Penn by 10.73 seconds. Consisting of the strokes of Junior Ognovich, Haley Uliasz, and Mae Sweeney, Alice McNeill was the bow while Louise Rath was the coxswain.

Similarly, the second varsity 4 had the same result, but in an extremely close race. The second varsity 4 beat Penn’s by just .22 seconds, the closest win of the day. Syracuse rounded out the day with two third place finishes in the third and fourth varsity 8s.

The Orange will next travel to Saratoga Springs, New York, next weekend where they will compete at Fish Creek against Yale and Cornell in the Saratoga Invitational.