Syracuse takes home 6 Wins at Wake Forest Invitational

SU sent a squad to both Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the 2023 edition of the Wake Forest Invitational as well as Albany for the Bobbi Palma Classic this weekend.

Alexander Segarra kicked off the impressive showings by continuing to improve in the men’s 800m, securing a new PR of 1:51.22 along with a fourth-place finish.

In the men’s 1500m invite, Nathan Henderson finished the race in 3:40.14 collecting a top-10 finish while Noah Carey recorded a new PR of 3:43.26 as the senior finished in 15th place.

In the men’s 5k finals, All-ACC runner Paul O’Donnell took home seventh place, closing the race out in 13:43.27. Assaf Harari (14:17.17), Nathan Lawler (14:24.22), Karl Winter (14:31.42) and Alex Comerford (14:45.45) performed well placing 25th, 31st, 39th and 47th respectively.

On the women’s side, Savannah Roark led the way for SU in the women’s 5k finals. The sophomore took ninth place (16:04.56) while her teammates Abigail Spiers (16:21.54), Ellie Lawler (16:26.94), Sophia Jacobs-Townsley (16:43.37) and Shona McCulloch (16:48.19) followed suit. Both Lawler and Jacobs-Townsley set new PRs.

At the Bobbi Palma Classic, Carolina Kirby set the tone for Syracuse in the women’s 1500m finals. The sophomore took home first place (4:41.02) while Shanley Koekemoer (4:41.43), Reilly Zink (4:44.61) and Lucy Zombek (5:33.19) each placed within the top-six, finishing in second, third and sixth place, respectively.

In the women’s 5k finals, Kensey May finished in first place with a time of 17:09.13. Madeline Heintz (17:14.21), Emily Nugent (17:21.16) and Siobhan O’Keefe finished in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

In the women’s 100m hurdle finals, CJ Fox secured another top-three finish for SU with a time of 14.54 seconds. In addition, Sheridan McGadden (15.12) and Olivia Etienvre (15.73) placed fifth and seventh.

Bethany Steiner collected another win for the Orange in the 3k steeplechase finals, finishing 48 seconds ahead of the next runner (11:06.59). In the women’s 400m, Catriona McKeown secured yet another win on the season, finishing with a personal best of 59.13 seconds. Kristine Krumpfer (1:02.73), Ariel Haywood (1:04.04) and Sarah Eddy (1:06.23) finished in fifth, sixth and 10th place with Haywood and Eddy taking home new PRs as well.

Daijon Richards set a new PR of 10.79 seconds in the 100m finals, closing the race in fourth place finishing with the second-fastest time from a collegiate athlete at the meet.

In the men’s 200m finals, Trei Thorogood tied for first place as the junior closed out the race in 20.77 seconds. James Nmah (21.78) and Richards (21.92) also posted the sixth and eighth best times.

In the men’s 1500m finals, four SU runners placed in the top-five as Alex Herbst (3:59.53), Kamari Miller (4:07.15), Patrick Malone (4:12.78) and Matthew Dragon (4:13.67) took first, second, fourth and fifth place with Malone and Dragon earning PRs.

In the 110m hurdle finals, Naseem Smith (14.16) and David Peters (14.28) both locked up top-three finishes as the sprinters placed second and third.

Ryder Kriley secured a top-10 finish as well for the Orange in the men’s 800m finals, closing out the race in 1:58.45 seconds.