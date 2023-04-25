Syracuse varsity 8 earns ACC honors after undefeated performance at Lake Wheeler Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s varsity 8 earned Atlantic Coast Conference Crew of the week honors on Tuesday. At the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina, the crew went undefeated.

In the first race on Friday morning, No. 9 Syracuse finished first by over 11 seconds. In Friday’s afternoon session, Syracuse defeated all five opponents again. The closest competitor in the second race was No. 19 Iowa, who crossed the finish line 9.8 seconds after the Orange.

The crew defeated No. 8 Penn and No. 14 Duke along with Boston, Louisville and Kansas. Syracuse finished just 1.95 seconds ahead of Penn. It was the crew’s second win against Penn on the season.

The crew included coxswain Hannah Murphy, bow Emmie Frederico, and strokes Annika Maxson, Alena Criss, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, India Aikens and Martyna Kazlauskaite. Head Coach Luke McGee said the crew is “finding their rhythm” on Tuesday.

Syracuse returns to action Sunday when it travels to Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the Eastern Sprints. The regatta is the final before the ACC Championship for the Orange.