Syracuse’s varsity 8 drops 1 spot to No. 5 in IRCA/IRA heavyweight poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse men’s rowing’s varsity 8 dropped one spot to No. 5 nationally in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll after not racing over the weekend. The top three teams remained the same with No. 1 California, No. 2 Yale and No. 3 Washington, while No. 4 Princeton jumped in front of Syracuse.

Two weeks ago, racing at the Goes Trophy Race in Ithaca, New York, the Orange defeated No. 14 Cornell and No. 16 Navy with wins in the varsity 8, 2V8 and 3V8 races. It was the third consecutive year the program had won the Goes Trophy.

Princc

This week’s poll also included rankings for the second varsity 8 and the third varsity 8 as well as the Ten Eyck Team Points poll. Syracuse’s second varsity 8 dropped one spot to No. 5 as it was passed by No. 4 Dartmouth. The third varsity 8 team dropped one spot to No. 7 as No. 6 Dartmouth passed it, too.

In the Ten Eyck Team Points poll, Syracuse fell one spot to No. 5. The team with the largest points total at the IRA Regatta June 2-4 across the varsity, second varsity and third varsity eight is awarded the Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy.

Syracuse next competes April 29-30 at the Lake Morey Invite in Fairlee, Vermont with races against Dartmouth, Boston University and Georgetown. The Orange are competing with Dartmouth for the Packard Cup and with Boston University for the Conlan Cup.