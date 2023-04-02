4 Syracuse runners medaled in three different meets this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

This week, Syracuse split up to participate in the Texas Relays (Austin, TX), Bobcat Invitational (San Marcos, TX) and Stanford Invitational (Stanford, CA). Four Syracuse athletes medaled and eight recorded personal records.

At the Texas Relays, Jayheem Hayles had his outdoor season debut since he was honored USTFCCCA Northeast Region Athlete of the Year honors after he finished fourth in NCAA men’s 60m hurdles. Hayles completed the 110m hurdles in 13.54 seconds and placed 10th overall, failing to qualify for the final.

Anthony Vazquez and Emanuel Joseph also ran the event in another group, placing 14th (14.08) and 16th (14.29), respectively.

Shaleah Colaire finished 4th in women’s 100m hurdles with the time of 13.65, which is 0.04 seconds slower than her personal best. Kaleia Arrington was the lone runner of Syracuse in women’s 100m dash, placing 70th overall and coming in at 12.04 seconds.

Daijon Richards and Carlton Landingham competed in the men’s dash, finishing in 10.83 (113th) and 11.32 (141th) respectively. In the men’s 4×100 relay, James Nmah, Trei Thorogood, Hayles, and Vazquez placed seventh (41.18).

At the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Thorogood shattered his personal record for the 200m, finishing in 20.69 seconds to place second. In the men’s 400m, Xayvion Perkins surpassed the 52-second bottle line, earning the runner-up with a personal-best of 51.87 seconds. Elijah Mallard finished in 53.83 and placed 11th overall. In the women’s 400m hurdles, Colaire finished third with 1:01.34. Kirstyn Schechter placed 11th (1:03.71).

At the Stanford Invitational, Amanda Vestri posted her personal best (32:08.26) in the women’s 10,000m and placed 3rd. Her record ranked 16th in the event of NCAA history. She was followed by Savannah Roark’s finish with her personal record of 32:48.76 (15th). Sophia Jacobs-Townsley and Ellie Lawler participated in the same event in the second section, and Jacobs-Townsley placed 15th (33:43.04) while Lawler (20th) improved her personal best by 41 seconds to finish in 34:14.82.

In the men’s 10,000m, Paul O’Donnell finished his outdoor debut in America, producing his first 10,000m record of 28:42.52 and placing 7th in his section. Assaf Harari also debuted in the event, finishing 19th (28:55.74). Alex Comerford and Nathan Lawler raced in the same section and both posted their best bests, finishing 21st (28:58.14) and 22nd (28:58.70).

Noah Carey ran in 13:28.19 and placed 11th in the first section of the men’s 5,000m. Nathan Henderson placed 18th (13:48.43) in the same section. Abigail Spiers was the lone women’s runner in 5,000m, finishing 12th (16.07:88).

Syracuse will leave for Providence, RI for the Ocean State Invitational on Saturday, April 8.