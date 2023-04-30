Syracuse sweeps Lake Morey Invite, wins Conlan and Packard Cup
Courtesy of SU Athletics
Over the weekend, No. 5 Syracuse Men’s Rowing took on No. 6 Dartmouth, No. 13 Boston University and No. 16 Georgetown at the Lake Morey Invite in Vermont. On Saturday morning, SU defeated BU to bring home the Conlan Cup, winning in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010. In the day’s later races, Syracuse out-paddled Dartmouth to win the Packard Cup. On Sunday, SU bested Georgetown in both the varsity 8 and second varsity 8 races.
The Orange swept the Terriers in all four competitions. Amid flat-water conditions, SU’s varsity 8 defeated BU (5:46.46) by 5.63 seconds with a blistering time of 5:40.83, the second-fastest recorded time of the event. Victory clinched the Conlan Cup, an elusive award which, at one time, Syracuse dominated, winning four straight from 2006-2010.
In the 2V8 race, the No. 5 Syracuse unit finished around 3 seconds ahead of No. 12 Boston, coming in at 5:50.12 to edge out BU’s time of 5:53.26.
Along the 2,000-meter course, winds began to pick up for the 3V8 and 4V8 races but SU still managed to come out on top. In the 3V8, the No. 7 SU unit defeated No. 11 BU with a time of 5:52.72 to Boston’s 5:58.39.
Finally, in the 4V8, the Orange finished at 6:00.64, nearly 7 seconds ahead of the Terriers.
In the afternoon portion of the regatta, Syracuse and Dartmouth were neck-in-neck before Syracuse brougt home victories in the varsity 8 and 2V8 races.
In the varsity 8 race, SU defeated Dartmouth with a time of 5:46.15 to Dartmouth’s 5:48.68. This gave the Orange the Packard Cup, their first since 2019.
Next, in the 2V8 event, the No. 5 SU unit’s 5:53.48 time narrowly finished ahead of No. 4 Dartmouth’s 5:54.87.
In the 3V8, No. 6 Dartmouth just came out on top of No. 7 Syracuse by 0.2 seconds with a time of 5:59.2 to Syracuse’s 5:59.4.
The 4V8 race saw the Big Green edge out the Orange with a time of 6:03.17 to 6:05.43. BU also took part in the race, bringing up the rear with a time of 6:17.43.
With winds between 6-8 mph, Syracuse and Dartmouth held a 5V 4+ race where Dartmouth’s A (6:54.88) and Dartmouth’s B (6:56.91) teams out-paddled Syracuse (7:14.87).
On Sunday morning, Syracuse took on Georgetown for the program’s final set of races of the weekend. In the varsity 8 event, SU finished nearly 20 seconds ahead of Georgetown with a time of 6:06.20 to Georgetown’s 6:25.51.
Next, in the 2V8, Syracuse’s A and B squads competed both placing well ahead of the No. 21 Georgetown unit while crossing the line with less than a second between each other. Syracuse’s A unit finished at 6:19.29, followed by its B unit at 6:19.27. Georgetown completed the race in 6:57.00.
There was no 3V8 race on the final day but the 4V8 race included Dartmouth, Boston and Syracuse. Dartmouth led the grouping with a time of 6:23.21, Syracuse placed second at 6:26.00 and BU placed third at 6:39.67.
Syracuse closed out the regular season with a 7-1 record for both the varsity 8 and 2V8. It was the Orange’s first undefeated cup race season since 2008.
Next, Syracuse races at the Eastern Sprints Regatta on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on May 13-14 for their final race before the IRA Championships June 2-4 in Mercer Lake, New Jersey.
Published on April 30, 2023 at 3:17 pm