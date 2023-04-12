Syracuse stays at No. 8 in weekly Pocock/CRCA poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing stayed at No. 8 in the weekly Pocock/Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association poll following its second place finish at Fish Lake in Saratoga Springs. The Orange fell to No. 3 Yale, but defeated Cornell in all five races.

Syracuse’s varsity eight finished just five seconds behind No. 3 Yale in the Cayuga Cup. Yale crossed the line at 6:25.62 while Syracuse finished at 6:30.94. The Orange now have a bye this upcoming weekend before heading to the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 21.