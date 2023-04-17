Syracuse stays at No. 1 heading into final week of regular season play

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse held its No. 1 ranking in the Inside Lacrosse Women and Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association rankings for the fifth straight week. Over the weekend, SU (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast) recorded a 14-12 victory against then-No. 5 ranked North Carolina, matching a program-best 15 straight wins.

In its final away game of the regular season, Syracuse fell behind early on a Melissa Sconone goal before scores from Emma Tyrrell and Maddy Baxter capped off a 3-0 run. Early in the second quarter, the Orange held a comfortable 7-3 lead, but the Tar Heels slotted home four unanswered goals to draw even at eight.

In a back-and-forth final period, SU could not find the mark until Meaghan Tyrrell scored with 5:40 remaining. Entering the contest with 388 career points, the goal — which was Meaghan’s sixth point of the game — eclipsed now-head coach Kayla Treanor’s tally of 393 for second on the program’s all-time list. Meaghan now trails Katie Rowan’s record of 396 by just two points.

Tying the fourth quarter with three goals apiece, Emma and Megan Carney eventually sealed the door shut on another UNC comeback attempt. Emma notched a team-best four goals while Smith produced a hat trick.

Syracuse received 22 first place votes in week 10 along with 550 total points. No. 2 ranked Northwestern, No. 3 ranked Denver and No. 4 ranked James Madison all maintained their positions from last week. North Carolina’s loss dropped the Tar Heels down to the No. 6 ranking, while Boston College jumped into the No. 5 spot after a 25-13 win over then-No. 12 ranked Virginia.

On Thursday, the Orange will play in their regular season finale against No. 5 BC at SU Soccer Stadium. Opening draw is at 7 p.m.