Syracuse starting defensive end Jatius Geer enters transfer portal

Jatius Geer, who started 12 games at defensive end last season for Syracuse, entered the transfer portal Wednesday. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

After appearing in just one game in 2021, Geer became one of SU’s most reliable defensive players last year, recording 33 tackles and 3.5 sacks — the fifth-most sacks by an SU freshman in program history. Against NC State, Geer totaled a career-high five tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and his first career sack.

Geer didn’t participate in Friday’s spring game, along with several other defensive linemen. In spring practice periods open to the media, he appeared to be one of the Orange’s top defensive players, routinely getting into the backfield during scrimmages. He’s the first Syracuse player to enter the portal since spring practice ended.

A 3-star recruit out of Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina) High School, Geer collected 19 Division-I offers and ultimately chose Syracuse over Georgia Tech, Kansas State and others. His physical development over his four-year high school career helped lead to his breakout season in 2022. As a high school freshman, Geer was just 6-foot-2, 150 pounds, and struggled in the weight room — only bench pressing 95 pounds at the time. But he filled out his frame and hit over 275 pounds on the bench by his senior year.

“He’s growing up right in front of our eyes,” head coach Dino Babers said midway through last season. “I see him as someone that’s going to go from a baby bear to a grizzly.”

Geer was a part of an SU defensive unit that finished 21st nationally in total defense last year. The unit’s coordinator, Tony White, departed for Nebraska after the conclusion of the regular season. Syracuse also fired Vince Reynolds, Geer’s position coach, after 2021. While recruiting Geer, White always said once the defensive end realized the frame he had, he could become something special.

“I can’t lie, I was a bit hurt,” Geer said of White’s departure during spring practice. “I did feel some type of way about it.”

Last November, Geer said he was hoping to gain 20-30 pounds during the offseason. After weighing 227 pounds last year, Geer said he added roughly 25-30 pounds before spring practice, something he was hoping to maintain while working with first-year team nutritionist Tori Brown.

“The best is still yet to come for Jatius,” said Rusell Blackston, Geer’s high school coach. “He’s going to keep growing and keep developing. I don’t think anybody’s seen his cap potential yet.”