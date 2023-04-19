Syracuse splits doubleheader against Binghamton

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Madison Knight stepped up to the plate and looked out at Sophia Pappas in the circle, after Knight just surrendered the tying run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With Tessa Galipeau on second base and Angel Jasso on first base in the top of the fifth, Knight had the opportunity to regain the lead for the Orange, and she did. Knight singled, scoring Gallipeau and the throw home allowed Jasso to advance to third and Knight to second.

The ensuing batter, Laila Alves, singled down the right field line easily scoring Jasso, but Knight was gunned at the plate ending the Orange’s threat. After giving up its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, Syracuse responded immediately, taking a 4-2 lead.

Led by its fifth inning offense and Knight’s complete game in the circle, Syracuse (15-22-1, 4-12-1 Atlantic Coast) defeated Binghamton (21-12, 7-4 America East) 4-2 in game one of the doubleheader, but the Bearcats got the best of the Orange in game two winning 12-3. Over seven innings, Knight pitched one of the best games of her young collegiate career tying a career-high with seven strikeouts.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Syracuse did something it has struggled with most of the season: score in the first inning. The Orange took a 2-0 first inning lead with RBI singles from Jasso and Alves.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for SU in the bottom half of the inning, though. Binghamton cut the Orange’s lead in half courtesy of an RBI double from Brianna Santos, but Knight escaped the inning with the lead.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Kelly Breen launched a first inning home run giving Syracuse an early 1-0 lead.

The score remained 1-0 through three innings, and it seemed as if Lindsey Hendrix and Lindsey Walter were in the thick of a pitcher’s duel. Until they weren’t.

Walter escaped a Syracuse threat in the top of the fourth inning, bringing the Bearcats offense to the plate in the bottom of the inning. With two outs and two runners on base, Hendrix hit Pappas to load the bases.

The ensuing batter, Emma Walson, hit a two-run single giving Binghamton the lead, then Gabby Guerrero clobbered a three-run homer, extending Binghamton’s lead to four.

In the top of the fifth inning, Galipeau launched a two-run shot to left center field cutting Binghampton’s lead in half. In the bottom half of the inning, the Bearcats exploded, scoring seven runs to run-rule Syracuse.