Syracuse’s 7th inning spark not enough in 3-2 loss to NC State

Down to their last out, Angel Jasso stepped into the batter’s box for Syracuse with the tying runner on third base. After taking two pitches outside the strike zone, SU’s centerfielder lifted a routine flyball to left field. NC State’s Katlyn Pavlick made the two-handed catch, securing the win for the Wolfpack.

Syracuse (11-18-1, 2-10-1 Atlantic Coast) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but left the tying and winning runners stranded in its 3-2 loss to NC State (14-25, 5-9 ACC). Lindsey Hendrix started in the circle for the Orange and tossed her fourth complete game of the season, limiting the Wolfpack to three runs on five hits with six strikeouts. SU dropped the second of a three-game series against NC State, with the rubber match on Saturday afternoon.

After Syracuse’s Hendrix got Rebecca Murray to ground out for the first out of the game, Hannah Goodwin smashed a solo homer high above the left field scoreboard. The Clemson transfer’s fifth round-tripper of the season gave the Wolfpack an early one-run lead.

In the bottom of the first, Tess Galipeau gave the Orange an early scoring chance when she beat out an infield single off starter Aisha Weixlmann. But Jasso flew out to center field, and Kelly Breen fouled out to left, ending the inning.

Hendrix got back on track during the top of the second, retiring the Wolfpack in order. Angie Ramos advanced to second base on an error in the bottom of the frame, marking the first runner in scoring position of the day for SU. However, Trinity Nichols struck out on an inside pitch to end the inning, keeping the Orange off the board.

Gracie Roberts added to NC State’s lead in the third. The right fielder led off with a solo homer to center on a 3-1 pitch from Hendrix. Roberts’ first long ball of the season doubled the visitors’ advantage.

Later in the inning, MaKayla Marbury added a single, then Hendrix issued walks to Amanda Hasler and Pavlick to load the bases with two outs. But Syracuse’s starter worked out of the jam, and the Wolfpack scored just the one run as Haley Haislip grounded out to Rebecca Clyde at third base to end the inning.

The Orange offense continued to have no answer for Weixlmann. Through three innings, SU could only muster one hit against the junior.

Breen started off the bottom of the fourth with a line drive down the left field line for a single but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double. Weixlmann struck out the next two hitters, doubling her punchouts in the fifth inning.

Despite allowing two solo homers, Hendrix continued to silence the Wolfpack bats through the sixth inning. After issuing a walk, the Orlando native exacted revenge on Roberts by striking her out in her third at-bat. Then, Marbury flew out to Jasso in center to end the inning.

“She responded really well to the home runs. So, I think she did everything possible to give us a chance to win that ballgame. And unfortunately, offensively, we just didn’t get it done,” head coach Shannon Doepking said to CitrusTV postgame.

SU had its best scoring chance to that point in the sixth inning when Galipeau’s second single put a runner on base. With two outs, Breen smashed a double down the left field line to get two players in scoring position for her second hit. Then, Yamila Evans stepped up to the plate and lined a rocket directly at NC State’s Marbury at shortstop, who made the catch to keep Syracuse scoreless through six.

The Wolfpack added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when leadoff hitter Rebecca Murray blasted a solo homer to left field off Hendrix. All three runs scored by the visitors this afternoon came courtesy of the long ball.

Down to their last three outs, pinch-hitter Geana Torres got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Then, Ryan Starr used her speed to beat out an infield single before Rebecca Clyde lined her own single to left, loading the bases with one out. That’s when Madelyn Lopez drew a walk on a 3-2 count to drive in SU’s first run.

Galipeau kept the line moving with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Starr and getting the Orange within one. However, Jasso’s flyout ended the rally and the game, leaving the tying and winning runs on base.

“If we would’ve had that team we had in the seventh inning [for the first six innings] I think this would’ve been a different ballgame,” Doepking said.