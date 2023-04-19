Syracuse remains No. 4 in IRCA/IRA heavyweight poll for 3rd straight week
Courtesy of SU Athletics
Syracuse remained at No. 4 nationally in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll after winning the Goes Trophy and Stagg Cup over the weekend. The top four teams remained the same as SU sits behind No. 1 California, No. 2 Yale and No. 3 Washington.
At the Goes Trophy Race in Ithaca, New York, the Orange defeated No. 12 Cornell and No. 17 Navy with wins in the varsity 8, second varsity 8 and third varsity 8 races. It was the third consecutive year the program had won the Goes Trophy.
Syracuse will resume competition on April 29-30 at the Lake Morey Invite in Fairlee, Vermont, with races against No. 5 Dartmouth, No. 13 Boston and No. 16 Georgetown. The Orange are competing with Dartmouth for the Packard Cup and with Boston for the Conlan Cup.
Published on April 19, 2023 at 2:29 pm