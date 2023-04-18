Syracuse quarterback JaCobian Morgan enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse reserve quarterback JaCobian Morgan has entered the transfer portal. On3 first reported the news.

Morgan appeared in six games over 2020 and 2021, but didn’t play last season, and wasn’t listed on SU’s spring practice roster. He likely would’ve been the Orange’s fourth-string quarterback behind Garrett Shrader, Justin Lamson and Carlos Del Rio-Wilson. Lamson and Del Rio-Wilson have been battling for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart during spring practice with Shrader out.

When asked on the first day of spring practice why Morgan wasn’t on the roster, head coach Dino Babers said the quarterback, along with safety Rob Hanna, were “working on their academics” and wished them the best.

Babers turned to Morgan in 2020 after Tommy DeVito’s season-ending leg injury, making Morgan just the seventh true freshman quarterback in SU history to start a game. Morgan made his first appearance in relief against Clemson before going 7-for-7 the next week against Wake Forest. He then started against Boston College, finishing 19-of-30 with 188 yards and a touchdown, and went 5-of-12 versus Louisville before leaving with an injury. Syracuse finished the season 1-10, losing its last eight games — and all seven following DeVito’s injury against Duke.

Shrader transferred to SU a month after the season ended, ultimately beating DeVito out for the starting job in 2021. Morgan still saw time, playing against UAlbany in September and completing a three-yard pass versus NC State in the season’s final weeks. DeVito transferred to Illinois, Syracuse landed Del Rio-Wilson a few months later and Morgan was stuck as the third-man last season. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.