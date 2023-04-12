Rowing

Syracuse men’s rowing remains No. 4 in IRCA/IRA heavyweight poll

Syracuse remained No. 4 in this week's poll.

By Timmy WilcoxStaff Writer

Syracuse men’s rowing remained at No. 4 nationally in the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association/Intercollegiate Rowing Association men’s heavyweight poll after a strong performance at the Pac-12 Challenge. SU trails No. 1 California, No. 2 Yale and No. 3 Washington. The Golden Bears defeated the Orange this past weekend.

At the Pac-12 Challenge in Redwood Shores, California, the Orange placed ahead of No. 10 Northeastern and No. 11 Wisconsin, but fell to Cal, the IRA defending champions.

This weekend, the Orange will stay in central New York with races against No. 12 Cornell and No. 21 Navy for the Goes Trophy in Ithaca, New York. Last season, the Orange won the Goes Trophy after tallying the most points in the regatta.

