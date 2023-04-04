Notebook: Inside the running backs room, young receivers shine in spring practice week 3

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

A split second before he clapped his hands to receive the snap, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson moved his right arm down and sent his hand out, shooting LeQuint Allen into the flat.

The running back broke to his right and slightly backwards so he was at the 31-yard line and Del Rio-Wilson at the 30. Allen, seeing receiver Nate Wellington laying a block on Aman Greenwood, put his right foot in the ground and cut left, passing his defender with a slight hop. Cornell Perry was the next defender, and Allen lost him as well.

This showcased the agility, speed and general playmaking ability that excites Syracuse players and coaches about Allen, the Orange’s new starting running back after Sean Tucker declared for the NFL Draft. Allen is tasked with filling Tucker’s shoes, being involved in the run and pass game. His development as a receiver will be important, as players say Jason Beck’s offense includes more passing than last year’s attack.

Juwaun Price, a New Mexico State transfer who recorded only eight carries last year, follows Allen on the depth chart. Allen said he and Price have formed a “one-two punch” where each helps the other learn from mistakes. Head coach Dino Babers said he wants to use his running backs the same way he always has, with an emphasis on them running the ball, but also incorporating them as receiving threats.

“I think a lot of those guys can do both,” Babers said. “Whatever they do best is what we’re going to do.”

Babers said Tuesday that Allen has been doing a nice job as the Orange’s top running back. Allen said new offensive line coach Steve Farmer has been particularly helpful, and the two talk on the sidelines about blocking and running. Allen and SU’s other young running backs — five of the six on the roster are underclassmen — have been working on pass protection, Babers said, because most don’t have their technique down when they get to college.

During one drill early in Tuesday’s practice, Allen and other skill players ran to a cone and set up to protect against a pass rusher one-on-one. The sophomore came out upset after his turn, leading Babers to remove him from the group of players to talk one-on-one. The coach put his left hand on Allen’s shoulder, appearing to try and calm him down. After a brief conversation, the two shook hands.

“Grandpa talking to his grandson,” Babers said of the exchange. “Grandson better be nice to grandpa or the rest of the family gets mad.”

Quarterback Justin Lamson said he’s impressed with Syracuse’s running back group. Allen, he said, is a physical runner, and Price always brings consistency.

Allen has been used on hot routes, out routes and screens in practice, and Price has seen similar work in the passing game. Both backs said they’re comfortable catching the ball — Allen had 11 receptions for 60 yards in December’s Pinstripe Bowl — and are working to improve in that area.

“I think you’ll see them a lot more out of the backfield this year, and they’re all weapons,” Lamson said. “That’s something Juwaun’s really picked up a little bit. He’s a good pass catcher now.”

Over the rest of the spring, Price is hoping to show coaches that he can be an every-down running back. Syracuse used Allen in a limited role last year — mainly just when Tucker was injured or tired — but Price said he’s embracing the competition this spring.

“I love the competition,” Price said. “I know everybody out here is good. So I know that I can be at the best of my ability if I’m going hard every single day and just competing my butt off, knowing that whenever I do play any game, there’s going to be no doubt that I’m gonna do good.”

Recapping the first scrimmage of the spring

Syracuse had its first scrimmage of spring practice — closed to the media — on Saturday. Ensuing scrimmages will take place on April 8 and 15 before the spring game, open to fans and the media, on April 21.

Babers said both the offense and defense made strong plays in the scrimmage, but didn’t play as close to full speed as usual. The players thought they were going full speed, Babers said, but didn’t realize they weren’t until after the coaches pointed it out while watching film.

Both Lamson and Del Rio-Wilson completed over 65% of their passes, Babers said. Lamson said he took a few sacks during the scrimmage, but noted the offensive line is showing improvement. Syracuse finished last season tied for 119th nationally (out of 131 FBS teams) with 43 sacks allowed — an average of 3.31 per game. Allen said the scrimmage went well, with the offensive line opening up a few holes for him, including one where he punched in a touchdown.

Umari Hatcher, Donovan Brown stand out

The Orange struggled last season to find a suitable No. 2 receiver behind Oronde Gadsden II. Damien Alford, Devaughn Cooper and D’Marcus Adams impressed in spurts, but none could separate from the pack.

Tuesday, redshirt sophomore Umari Hatcher and redshirt freshman Donovan Brown played like two of SU’s top wideouts. Brown appeared in five games last season, recording no receptions. During a one-on-one drill, Brown used a stutter-step to avoid getting pressed at the line by Nebraska transfer Jaeden Gould and blew by him for an easy chunk gain. Later, Brown ran right by Greenwood on a wheel route, tracking the ball all the way before hauling it in.

Garrett Shrader pointed to Hatcher last spring as someone who made a sizable jump during the offseason, but the receiver finished with only three catches for 42 yards. Tuesday, Hatcher juked and spun around defenders after catching a screen pass, and later executed a pretty curl route that impressed coaches.

Gadsden, however, was shut down during the same one-on-one drill — once by Justin Barron, and later by Alijah Clark. Both were short, inside routes the defensive backs snuffed out quickly, with Barron coming up with a pick, though offensive holding was called while safeties coach Darrell Parkins yelled at Barron to “watch his hands.” Clark nearly recorded an interception of his own later on.

Other notes

Shrader’s injury recovery appears to be progressing, as the quarterback was seen Tuesday with a basic black cast around his right wrist instead of the more complex braces he wore in previous weeks that covered almost the entirety of his throwing arm.

Right guard Chris Bleich, who was injured last week, “better be” healthy, Babers said. Bleich started 12 games last season and allowed only two sacks.

“There’s some guys on the side that need to be on the football field. He’s one of them,” Babers said. “He’s going to be one of our better players.”

Babers said Syracuse’s use of tight ends has stayed consistent with the offensive coordinator change and hiring of tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile. Robert Anae, who also coached tight ends last season, has tried to put them in opportunities to succeed in the passing game, Babers said. Babers is hopeful this year’s tight end room — which includes Gadsden, Max Mang, Dan Villari and Steven Mahar Jr. — will be one of the better ones he’s had with SU.