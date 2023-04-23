Depth, flexibility helps Syracuse defense finish strong spring with impressive scrimmage performance

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After Syracuse lost player after player to injury last season, Dino Babers looked to the future. Those injured players, he said, would return and be as good — maybe even better — as they were before.

Additionally, younger backups were getting experience they otherwise wouldn’t have gotten. So in the long run, perhaps losing four defensive starters for the season could be a good thing.

“With the injuries we had, with the 6-0 start, this could have been that big payoff year,” Babers said last November. “Think about all the guys that got hurt… I think we’re right there, still on track. A little bit slower, but we’re on the right track.”

Syracuse’s defense — which returns seven starters and eight others with starting experience — had its first chance to prove that was the case during Friday night’s spring game. Linebacker Stefon Thompson and defensive lineman Terry Lockett, two potential starters, are still recovering from their respective injuries. But Denis Jaquez Jr. made an impact Friday after missing the final seven regular season games last year with an arm injury, registering a sack and four total tackles.

Jaquez, along with a number of younger defensive pieces, shined in the spring game as the Orange’s defense regularly contained the offense near the conclusion. SU actually moved away from its traditional 3-3-5 scheme to 4-2-5 and even 4-1-6 looks with its linebacking corps depleted to injury. Still, four different defenders notched sacks, and 20 recorded a tackle in the public’s first look at first-year coordinator Rocky Long’s defense.

Long told ACC Network that Syracuse had been using different looks without linebackers Thompson, Marlowe Wax and Derrick McDonald. None of the three played in the spring game.

The biggest strengths of the 3-3-5 are its flexibility and versatility. Linebackers and defensive backs can blitz with downfield coverage still maintained, and defensive lineman, like Kevon Darton, can drop back into coverage.

“The cool thing about this defense is it can be a lot of defenses,” Babers said. “And then when it’s moving, it’s hard for people to figure out what it is.”

The 4-2-5 and 4-1-6 looks on Friday allowed Syracuse the chance to display its deep secondary depth. The Orange brought back starters Alijah Clark and Justin Barron, along with returning contributors Jeremiah Wilson, Jason Simmons Jr. and Isaiah Johnson, and added transfers Jayden Bellamy and Jaeden Gould.

Johnson led all players with five tackles, and had a big hit on Umari Hatcher over the middle of the field in the first half. Eleven other defensive backs recorded tackles while Bellamy looked strong in coverage. The Notre Dame transfer locked down Hatcher in one-on-one coverage during a 3rd-and-10 in the first half, leading Carlos Del Rio-Wilson to throw the ball too high and incomplete.

Syracuse opted to sit several healthy defensive lineman including Jatius Geer, Caleb Okechukwu and Alabama transfer Braylen Ingraham. That allowed Jaquez and Kevin Jobity Jr to see increased first-team reps. Each recorded a sack and combined for seven tackles.

Just two linebackers recorded a stat on Friday, led by redshirt sophomore Ryan Dolan with four total tackles after making only one tackle last season. Syracuse also played David Omopariola at linebacker, who is an early enrollee freshman listed at defensive lineman. Omopariola, who has impressed teammates in practice, had two tackles, including a sack on Del Rio-Wilson late in the first half.

“It was fun to see the young guys play,” Babers said. “Just seeing guys out there, making plays. They had big smiles on their faces.”

The defense’s strong play led to the offense struggling during the first half. Only one touchdown was scored in the opening half, but Justin Lamson and Del Rio-Wilson found a rhythm as the night wore on. Three touchdowns were scored in the second half.

The offense has been without starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, but the defense’s depth and experience has been visible in practice. In the other lengthy 11-on-11 period open to the media two weeks ago, Syracuse’s defense played like the stronger group. Okechukwu and Geer had no problem finding their way into the backfield.

“I feel like we’re always one step ahead of the offense,” Rover Barron said on April 6. “It’s exciting. We work well together as a group, we’ve been playing with each other for a while now.”

Long told ACC Network that at the start of spring practice, he and defensive players struggled to get on the same page with their signals. At times, the veteran coordinator — entering his 51st year as a coach — was confused and players asked questions.

But as the weeks went by, the unit got on the same page. Long hopes to generate similar results as last season, when the defense ranked 21st nationally in total defense. And if Friday night’s performance — even without several key personnel — was any indication, that should be a strong possibility.

“He’s really good. Check his record. Ask Alexa, ask Siri, how good he is,” Babers said of Long. “You can’t put what he’s done in the past behind him, and we’re very fortunate to have somebody with that kind of experience leading our defense.”