Syracuse falls 1 spot to No. 9 in weekly Pocock/CRCA poll

Syracuse women’s rowing moved down one spot to No. 9 in the weekly Pocock/College Rowing Coaches Association poll. The movement comes after the Orange had a bye weekend.

UPenn jumped up two spots after four first place finishes at the Ivy-Invitational this past weekend. Syracuse previously defeated Penn at the Doc Hosea Invitational in early April.

The Orange next will compete at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, North Carolina this Friday, April 21.