Syracuse drops 1 spot to No. 10 in weekly Pocock/CRCA Poll

Syracuse women's rowing dropped one spot to No. 10 in the Pocock/CRCA Rowing Coaches Association Poll, after coming in second place at the Lake Wheeler Invitational.

By Aiden StepanskyStaff Writer

Syracuse women’s rowing moved down one spot to No. 10 in the weekly Pocock/CRCA Rowing Coaches Association Poll.

The Orange finished in second place at the Lake Wheeler Invitational behind No. 14 Duke. Syracuse defeated Penn for the second time this season, however, Penn sits two spots ahead at No. 8.

Syracuse will next compete at the Eastern Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts, this Sunday, April 30.

