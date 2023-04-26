Syracuse drops 1 spot to No. 10 in weekly Pocock/CRCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse women’s rowing moved down one spot to No. 10 in the weekly Pocock/CRCA Rowing Coaches Association Poll.

The Orange finished in second place at the Lake Wheeler Invitational behind No. 14 Duke. Syracuse defeated Penn for the second time this season, however, Penn sits two spots ahead at No. 8.

Syracuse will next compete at the Eastern Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts, this Sunday, April 30.