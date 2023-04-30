Syracuse finishes regular season with impressive showing at the Eastern Sprints

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

After a second place finish at the Lake Wheeler Invitational, Syracuse traveled to Worcester, Massachusetts on Sunday to compete in the Eastern Sprints. The regatta was the final of the regular season before the Orange head to the Atlantic Coast Conference championships May 12-13.

At the Eastern Sprints, Syracuse performed well against tough competition. SU faced off against four top-20 teams including No. 5 Brown, No. 15 Radcliffe, No.18 Rutgers, and No. 20 Columbia.

The competition featured heats in the morning session and grand finals in the afternoon session. All six Syracuse boats advanced from the heat stage to the grand finals.

Varsity 4 started the morning session. The varsity 4 won its heat by almost 20 seconds. In the grand finale, Syracuse came in second place, defeating Radcliffe, Rutgers, and Columbia, but ultimately losing to Brown.

The Syracuse varsity 8 showed its strength in the heat round, defeating Columbia by 8 seconds. The crew lined up the same as they did last week with Hannah Murphy at the coxswain, Emmie Federico at the bow, and Annika Maxson, Alena Criss, Izabela Krakic, Kamile Kralikaite, Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, India Aikens and Martyna Kazlauskaite all contributing. The reigning ACC crew of the week had lost just 1 race all season entering the Eastern Sprints. The number would move to 2 on Sunday in the Grand Final.

The varsity 8 Grand Final was the last race of the day. In the race, Syracuse finished more than six seconds ahead of Rutgers, Columbia, and Radcliffe. However, Brown once again beat the Orange. In one of the closest races of the day, Brown crossed the finish line just 1.4 seconds ahead of Syracuse, taking home the big win.

The second and third varsity 8 also won in the heat session, but fell to Brown in the Grand Final.

Syracuse’s second varsity 4, however, did have an impressive day. Featuring April Serrano, Elizabeth Vogt, Madison D’Ambra, Sarah Haney and Lauren Coop, the crew was able to win both the heat session and the grand final. The crew beat Brown by 5 seconds in the Grand Final.

Racing against top opponents, Syracuse Women’s rowing had a successful day at the Eastern Sprints in the final regular season race. The Orange will next race May 12th and 13th at the ACC Championship on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, North Carolina. The team to beat in the ACC is Virginia, sitting at No. 9 in the most recent Pocock Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Poll.