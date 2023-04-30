Syracuse advances 4 runners to final races at Penn Relays

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On April 27-29, Syracuse traveled to Philadelphia for the Penn Relays, the last event before the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Championships.

Shaleah Colaire was the first to appear for Syracuse in the women’s 400m hurdles, marking a time of 1:00.45 and placing 15th overall.

Kevin Robertson was the SU’s lone runner of the men’s 3000m steeplechase, and took third place in 8:44.32.

Turning into the 5000m race, Amanda Vestri led the way for SU in the women’s event, finishing in fourth place (16:01.30). Following Vestri were Olivia Joly (48th) and Ivy Gonzales (55th), crossing the line in 16:54.17 and 17:09.57, respectively.

On the men’s side, Silas Derfel completed the race in 14:10.05, placing 20th overall. While Jack Whetstone (50th) finished in 14:35.30.

On Friday and Saturday, Syracuse paired Emanuel Joseph, Jaheem Hayles, Anthony Vazquez and Trei Thorogood to compete in the men’s 4x100m relays, finishing the heat in 41.38 and qualifying for the final as the eighth. The group raced the final in 40.87 and placed eighth overall on the next day.

In the women’s 100m hurdles, Shaleah Colaire ranked eighth (13.86) in the prelim and qualified for the final. She eventually placed ninth overall with the time of 14.28 in the final on Saturday.

Trei Thorogood also qualified for the final of the men’s 100m dash in 10.56 (fourth in the heat), completing the final race in 10.57 and placing fourth overall.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Hayles finished in 13.69 and placed first in the heat, while Vazquez (14.52) and Joseph (15.14) placed 14th and 24th, respectively, and both missed the qualification. In the final, Hayles finished fourth in 13.79.

The ACC Championships will be held in Raleigh, NC from May 11 to May 13.