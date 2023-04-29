SU offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron selected 38th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 NFL Draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron, who has skyrocketed up draft boards over recent months, was selected 38th overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the seventh offensive lineman selected.

Bergeron is the first SU player selected in the NFL Draft since Andre Cisco went to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2021 draft. He’s the first Syracuse offensive lineman selected since guard Justin Pugh went 19th overall to the Giants in 2013.

The selection completes Bergeron’s surprising, meteoric rise from unheralded prep school prospect to NFL lineman. Bergeron grew up in Victoriaville, Quebec, a town of roughly 45,000 in between Montreal and Quebec City, and a six-hour drive from Syracuse.

Bergeron had no NCAA scholarship offers when he visited Syracuse for a camp in June 2018 with his Cegep de Thetford teammates. He proceeded to win all of his one-on-one battles, drawing interest from several coaches. SU offered him a scholarship days later, becoming the first player from the school to earn a Division-I scholarship.

Bergeron is now the first-ever player from his hometown — and high school — selected in the NFL Draft.

At Syracuse, Bergeron developed into one of the nation’s top offensive lineman, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors twice while starting in 39 games. He started five games at right tackle in 2019, before moving to left tackle for the final eight games of 2020. Bergeron earned the third-best overall grade among tackles in the ACC last year, per Pro Football Focus. He recorded just three penalties and allowed only sacks during his 686 snaps. In 2021, Bergeron and SU’s offensive line helped Sean Tucker break the program’s single-season rushing record.

Bergeron started collecting NFL Draft buzz over the summer, and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl in February, where he impressed scouts. Every NFL team watched Bergeron work out during Syracuse’s Pro Day in March, and Dino Babers called him a first-round talent.

Sports Illustrated draft scout Jack Borowsky said that Bergeron has an NFL frame, impresses in pass protection, handles bullrushes well and easily gets to the second level on run plays. Borowsky and other scouts said Bergeron’s stock ranged from late-first round to early-third round.

“I would like people to know that story (of) a little kid from so far in Victoriaville, Quebec,” Bergeron’s mother, Annie, said in September. “That it’s possible to dream and to make their dreams come true.”