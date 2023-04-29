SU kicker Andre Szmyt signs with Chicago Bears after going undrafted

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Syracuse placekicker Andre Szmyt has been signed by the Chicago Bears after failing to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Szmyt made a resurgence in his final season with Syracuse, returning to what head coach Dino Babers deemed was “old Andre,” a product of a more focused kicking approach from special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky and a consistent holder and long snapper. He finished his final year with the Orange going 20-for-26 on field goals and perfect on all 40 points after touchdowns. He was 8-for-8 on field goals within 29 yards and tied his career long with a 54-yard field goal.

He ended his five year career with the Orange as the starter in all 60 games and ended with an 80.95% field goal percentage. Szmyt started off his career bursting onto the scene as a redshirt freshman in 2018 winning the Lou Groza Award and earning unanimous All-America honors after signing with the Orange as a four-star kicking prospect out of Vernon Hills (Illinois) High School. Despite playing just one year in high school, transitioning from soccer for his senior year, Szmyt’s reputation as a calm kicker with a strong leg carried him to Syracuse.

He went 30-for-34 his freshman year with a longest field goal of 54 yards. Then, he experienced a dip in production. Tasked with vying for longer and longer field goals to make up for Syracuse’s dwindling offense, Szmyt sped up his kicking process, sinking his percentage to a career-low 64% in 2021.

“When you’re starting to get longer and longer and longer on field goals, on average, we kind of swing out of our shoes a little bit,” former placekicker Cole Murphy said to The Daily Orange in September.