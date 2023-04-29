Syracuse goalie Kimber Hower ruled out for season with ‘upper body injury’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse goalkeeper Kimber Hower will miss the remainder of the season due to an “ongoing upper body injury,” according to her Instagram. The cause of the injury is unknown.

Hower, a redshirt senior, spent two years at North Carolina before transferring to Syracuse prior to the start of the 2022 season. In her first season with the Orange, Hower played in all 21 games and averaged a 37.3% save rate. On March 29, 2022, Hower recorded a career-high 12 saves in SU’s 14-13 win over then-No. 6 ranked Loyola. For much of the season, Hower and Delaney Sweitzer shared the starter role in net before Hower took over towards the end.

This season, Sweitzer has been favored, starting in all 18 games in 2023. Hower has only seen action in four games — most recently against Cornell on March 28th. While in net, Hower has registered four saves and averages 26.7% save rate. In her announcement, she added that her love for the program is “unconditional” and that her injury “changes nothing about the goals” she has for Syracuse.

On Friday, the No. 2 seeded Orange bowed out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals 15-9 to No. 3 seeded North Carolina.