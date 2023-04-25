SU announces 2023 Fulbright Scholars

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Fulbright Program named 10 students and alumni from Syracuse University as recipients of the 2023 Fulbright U.S Student Program awards, the university announced Monday afternoon.

Each of this year’s award recipients received teaching assistantships through the program, which also funds study and research grants in over 140 countries, according to an SU news release.

The Fulbright recipients for 2023 are: