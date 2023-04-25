SU announces 2023 Fulbright Scholars
Maxine Brackbill | Asst. Photo Editor
The Fulbright Program named 10 students and alumni from Syracuse University as recipients of the 2023 Fulbright U.S Student Program awards, the university announced Monday afternoon.
Each of this year’s award recipients received teaching assistantships through the program, which also funds study and research grants in over 140 countries, according to an SU news release.
The Fulbright recipients for 2023 are:
- Sarah Bennett, a class of 2020 philosophy and psychology graduate in the College of Arts and Sciences with a master’s of social work in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, received a teaching assistantship in Poland.
- 2022 graduate Laura Bueno, who studied modern foreign language graduate in Arts and Sciences, received a teaching assistantship in Germany.
- Current senior Nish Chowdhury, who studies international relations and anthropology in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs and Arts and Sciences, received a teaching assistantship in Spain.
- Sarah Dolbier, a class of 2022 graduate who studied citizenship and civic engagement in Maxwell, sociology and German at SU received a teaching assistantship in Germany. Dolbier was also a member of the Renée Crown University Honors Program.
- Kiana Khoshnoud, a senior at SU, was placed in a teaching assistantship in Tajikistan. Khoshnoud is currently a public relations major in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.
- Kiana Papin, a class of 2022 television, radio and film graduate in Newhouse, received a teaching assistantship in France.
- Senior theater management and Spanish major Alyeska Reimer received a teaching assistantship in Mexico.
- Camran Shealy, a senior political science major in Maxwell and Arts and Sciences and public relations major in the Newhouse, received a teaching assistantship in Spain.
- 2023 graduate student Kimberly Stuart, who studies creative writing in Arts and Sciences, received a teaching assistantship in the Czech Republic.
- Ruth Xing, a class of 2023 graduate student studying library and information science in the School of Information Studies, received a teaching assistantship in Germany.
Published on April 24, 2023 at 10:35 pm
