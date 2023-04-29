Sean Tucker goes undrafted, signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former decorated Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going undrafted.

Projected as a Day 3 pick, Tucker was rated as the No. 18 running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class after completing his sophomore year with the Orange. He rushed for 1,060 yards off of 206 carries, notching 11 touchdowns as well as catching 36 receptions for 254 yards and two touchdowns for Syracuse. The Calvert Hall (Maryland) product played in 33 games spanning his three-year career at SU where he rushed for a total of 3,182 yards, 27 touchdowns and caught another 64 passes for 622 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Tucker came out of nowhere in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, starting the year as the third running back on the depth chart before injuries thrust him into a starting role. In just nine games, he ran for 626 yards and four touchdowns while adding in 113 receiving yards. Then in 2021, Tucker totaled 1,496 rushing yards, setting a Syracuse record for the most rushing yards in a single season. The running back also earned First Team All-American honors and garnered his first of two All-Atlantic Coast Conference selections while leading Syracuse to its first bowl game in four seasons his final year.

He finished his career third in Syracuse history in rushing yards per game (96.4) and was the first player in program history to notch back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and 250 receiving yards. Tucker also competed with the Orange’s track and field team, continuing a career that saw him win two state indoor 55-meter dash championships in high school.

His stock fell in recent weeks after he missed the NFL and Syracuse’s combines after being medically flagged at a former event for an injury that has not been made public. At his personal pro day on Monday, Tucker completed 29 reps on the bench press and had a vertical jump of 38 inches. He also did not participate in the Senior Bowl.