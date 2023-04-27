Scouts predict where Tucker, other prospects will land in NFL draft

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Matthew Bergeron lined up at left tackle against NC State defensive end Travali Prince with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter. Sean Tucker stood four yards behind him and took off after Garrett Shrader handed him the ball. With Bergeron sealing the edge, Tucker turned the corner and waltzed into the end zone.

The score sealed a 24-9 victory and clinched the program’s first bowl appearance since 2018. Now, Bergeron and Tucker are expected to be selected in this year’s NFL draft, according to multiple draft experts.

Here’s a breakdown of the Syracuse football players who could be drafted this weekend:

Matthew Bergeron

In 2019, Bergeron started five games as right tackle, becoming the first Syracuse freshman in 20 years to start at tackle. In 2020, he switched to the left side, turning into a strong run blocker. Bergeron could switch to guard once he gets drafted, as he lacks attributes for a pro tackle, according to Sports Illustrated scout Jack Borowsky.

“Bergeron’s a great athlete, but he’s not someone special athletically as a tackle,” Borowsky said. “When you kick him inside to guard, technical issues somewhat go away.”

After a strong showing at the NFL combine, scouts predict Bergeron will be picked between the late first round and the early third. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Patriots selecting Bergeron in the second round but said he could go in the first.

Borowsky said the farthest he could see Bergeron falling is No. 51 to the Dolphins as many teams in the middle of the second round need a tackle. Todd McShay has Bergeron going 60th to the Bengals, while Matt Miller has him going 69th to the Rams.

Sean Tucker

After missing the NFL combine and Syracuse’s pro day due to injuries, there are questions surrounding Tucker.

Tucker was an All-American as a freshman in 2021. He holds SU records for most single-season rushing yards and is third all-time in rushing.

On April 24, Tucker hosted his own pro day at Syracuse. His 29 bench press reps would’ve been the most from any running back at the combine.

Running back Sean Tucker, a projected mid-round pick who did not work out for teams at the combine, had his pro day at Syracuse today. Tucker weighed in at 209 pounds, measured 5’9 1/2, jumped 38 inches in the vertical and had 29 bench press reps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Kiper described Tucker as “a home run hitter” and someone who makes people miss with his change of direction. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein questions Tucker’s ability to run in between the tackles.

With Tucker’s outside speed, Borowsky sees him succeeding in a zone scheme. He said he could fit with the 49ers, Jets, Rams and Dolphins. But, Tucker’s health and inconsistency between the tackles means he will likely be a day three selection.

Garrett Williams

Garrett Williams also dealt with health problems, tearing his ACL in October. Williams was an All-ACC performer in three of four seasons at Syracuse.

Williams is a disciplined outside corner who didn’t commit a single penalty the past two seasons. Borowsky said he relies on his technique and footwork to defend receivers. Williams is also a strong tackler, recording five tackles for loss in 2021.

Stephanie Zaso | Digital Design Director

Williams is projected to go anywhere from the second to the fifth round. Jordan Reid has Williams getting picked in the beginning of the fifth round. Kiper has Williams going 83rd in his mock draft with McShay.

Williams gives teams a chance to get a starting cornerback in the middle rounds, according to Ryan Roberts from RiseNDraftscouting.com.

“He’s a big gamble with the injury, but is one of the most gifted cover-men in the draft,” Roberts said.

Williams has already started recovering from his torn ACL just six months later.

#Syracuse CB Garrett Williams, a likely Friday pick, is recovering nicely from a torn ACL suffered last season. He’s expected to be cleared by July after the procedure performed by #Cowboys doc Dan Cooper. A sample: pic.twitter.com/KDTEoS5J8x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2023

Other Possible Draftees/Priority Free Agents

Mikel Jones and Andre Szmyt are two prospects that could be selected in the final two rounds or picked up as undrafted free agents.

Jones, a team captain in 2022, is an athletic linebacker, but undersized for the position in the NFL, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 224 pounds. If Jones made a roster, he’d likely play special teams. Szmyt, Syracuse’s all-time leader in points, won the Lou Groza award in 2018 for the best kicker in the nation.