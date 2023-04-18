‘Renfield’ is a campy, thoroughly fun romp about Dracula’s assistant

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In the 92 years since the beginning of the Universal Monsters brand, there have been multiple cinematic interpretations of the classic monster-related stories. From the pleasantly haunting films of the 1930s, to more recent fare such as the Stephen Sommers-directed “Mummy” movies and Universal’s failed Dark Universe, there is no shortage of material to satisfy your desire to watch those classic monsters.

The latest entry in the pantheon of Universal Monsters is “Renfield,” directed by Chris McKay and starring Nicholas Hoult as the titular character R. M. Renfield, the longtime servant of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage). This dynamic, which serves as the impetus for the story’s progression, is delightfully entertaining, lighthearted and campy with quirky characters, inventive angles and sets and high-flying, high-octane action. All of this coalesces into an experience that stands out in a refreshing way.

Treated by the filmmakers as a direct sequel to the classic 1931 film “Dracula”, the story takes place in present-day New Orleans, as Renfield seeks to get fresh blood for Dracula to consume so that he may heal from a nasty encounter with vampire hunters. Renfield himself has powers given to him by Dracula, which can be activated by eating bugs. Renfield uses these powers to kill people for Dracula’s sustenance, but during an encounter with gang members at a restaurant, Renfield uses his powers to defend himself and a police officer named Rebecca (Awkwafina).

Renfield and Rebecca begin a relationship at the cost of Renfield’s work with Dracula. Sensing he might be in a toxic, codependent relationship, Renfield begins to assert his independence, much to the chagrin of Dracula.

This divergence results in open conflict between Renfield and Dracula, ultimately expanding to involve police corruption and the intervention of a notorious crime family.

“Renfield” sets out what it aims to do very quickly. The way the film is framed and written isn’t meant to be a challenging or complex character study. This film is meant as pure entertainment, with some sentimentality thrown in for good measure. In this fashion, “Renfield” excels.

“Renfield” is a visual spectacle, not for scale or hyper-realism but for its over-the-top look. Many sets are lit with bright, bold colors like turquoise and red. During action scenes that pay homage to the Sommers-directed “Mummy” movies, viewers can expect to see cartoonish dismemberment and blood, alongside the kind of physical energy one might expect from a martial arts film. These visual stylings aid in creating an atmosphere that is thoroughly campy and fun.

The writing in “Renfield” also lends itself well to the over-the-top camp that the film aims for. Much of the dialogue is basic and silly, including some cheesy one-liners. While this might annoy or frustrate some viewers, anyone who’s able to turn their brain off and enjoy the ride will find plenty of dialogue to laugh at.

“Renfield” has some slower scenes that serve as character development, usually involving characters talking about their lives. While the film has a cartoonish focus that those scenes slightly detract from, it doesn’t dwell on them for too long.

Renfield himself has a well-written emotional conflict. While the story of someone attempting to break free of a toxic relationship has been done before, “Renfield” shows the conflict in a way that feels fresh and interesting, while maintaining that over-the-top feel for the rest of the film. Thanks to the character’s determination and vulnerability, viewers will find themselves rooting for Renfield as he seeks to realize his self-worth.

The acting in this film perfectly complements the film’s style. Hoult and Awkwafina certainly won’t be winning any Oscars, but for what this film sets out to accomplish, the two leading actors serve up good performances. But the best performance in the film belongs to Cage as Dracula. With his penchant for playing edgy, demented characters, Cage injects his trademark crazed acting style into his role, dishing up a performance that is both hilarious and psychotic.

The film’s cinematography is another highlight. The film incorporates inventive shots throughout, especially during action scenes. The angles during the action scenes are creative and sometimes comic book-esque, further aiding in creating a campy atmosphere. The action scenes use quick cuts between intense shots, keeping the energy high throughout and creating a thrilling experience.

Whether or not the maintenance of a silly, over-the-top tone is a good thing is up to the viewer.

While someone who’s looking to be challenged or moved isn’t likely to find much in this film, it succeeds in creating pure entertainment. “Renfield” is a riveting, off-the-walls adventure that will please viewers who want to have a good time.