Observations from Syracuse’s loss to BC: Meaghan makes history, SU foul trouble

Syracuse took care of then-No. 5 UNC 14-12 last week, remaining perfect heading into the regular-season finale against Boston College.

Meaghan and Emma Tyrrell led the way with six points apiece in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but the conference rivals were tied 12-12 with just over four minutes remaining. That’s when Megan Carney scored from Emma just 19 seconds after the tie. Then, it was Emma Ward to Emma at 1:12 that locked in the victory.

The loss to BC meant that the first perfect regular season in program history was not to be. But some history was made against the Eagles. Meaghan Tyrrell’s 3 points were enough to make her SU’s all-time points leader, passing Katie Rowan Thompson.

But after a late surge from Boston College, one that included a 3-0 fourth quarter run, Syracuse surrendered the lead with just 1:10 remaining on a goal by Mckenna Davis. BC ran out the clock on Syracuse’s undefeated season, with Delaney Sweitzer on the sideline due to a yellow card. Here’s some observations from Syracuse’s (15-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast) 17-16 loss to BC (13-3, 8-1 ACC):

Meaghan makes history

Meaghan took sole possession of first place on Syracuse’s all-time points list (397). After meandering back-and-forth for over 10 seconds on the right side, the time ticked down as she arrived at X. There, she found her sister Emma right outside the crease for the historic point.

Meaghan started the game with two scores in the opening quarter. Wrapping around the crease, Meaghan got a pass from Sierra Cockerille outside and slammed it through the right side for her first goal at 9:33. That goal gave Syracuse a lead they held until the fourth.

Later in the quarter, Meaghan dodged past her defender on the right of the cage, fighting through contact before absorbing a hit from the backside defender on the shot. She sent the ball down into the net, tying Katie Rowan at the top of the leaderboard, giving the Orange a 6-1 lead.

After that, Meaghan teased the sold-out SU soccer stadium. She had multiple blocked shots, including one outside the crease that ricocheted off the goalie so hard that it zoomed out on the right sideline. She also passed to Ward on a behind-the-back attempt to end the third, but it was unsuccessful. Eventually, she broke the record in fitting fashion, during a season where she’s found herself facilitating more than she ever has.

Right side open

Syracuse’s first three goals all went into the top right corner of the net, and two were products of the same play.

For SU’s opening score, Baxter collected at the top of the 12-meter and quickly dodged right, curving around a BC defender. With her stick held high, she zipped a shot into the top right corner, tying the game 1-1 at 11:06. A few minutes later, Cockerille executed a similar dodge to Baxter’s, curling right from the top of the zone. She shot high into the top right as well to make it 3-1 SU.

In between those, Meaghan scored on her wraparound assist on the right side, assisted by Cockerille for her first goal of the day.

This weakness in the BC defense persisted into the second quarter. With a free-position from the peak of the 8-meter, Natalie Smith took a few decisive steps before firing into the top right of the net once again to give the Orange a 9-5 lead.

Fouling Favored the Eagles

Through one half, Boston College had seven free-position shots to Syracuse’s one. The Orange scored on their only such shot, while BC scored only twice in its slew of attempts.

Kayla Martello scored with 1:45 on a free–position shot from straight ahead. And not four minutes later, Syracuse allowed another free-position score to Jenn Medjid, who went on a tear in the first half, scoring three of the Eagles’ six goals.

But Sweitzer saved the Orange from the foul discrepancy, stopping four free-position shots. Her first game against first-half standout Medjid, who could not get her shot by Sweitzer’s high stick after charging to the crease.

Sweitzer also blocked Belle Smith with two minutes remaining in the quarter. She followed that up with another such save just four minutes later on Andrea Reynolds, before saving a Davis shot in the third.

Baxter’s career day

Maddie Baxter led the Orange with a career-high four points, all of them goals. She got Syracuse its first point by exploiting the weakness of freshman goalie Shea Dolce, netting a shot to the top right.

Baxter later scored in transition, speeding directly toward the cage once she collected the pass near midfield. She kept her stick high, as she does so often, and slammed it down for the goal, still sprinting as the scoreboard changed to 10-5 Syracuse.

Baxter scored SU’s next point, too, capitalizing on an inside feed from Tessa Queri, making it 11-6 SU with 30 seconds remaining in the first half. She would score on a free-position in the third to set her career mark.

While Baxter impressed, Syracuse did not rely on any one scorer, featuring 10 different point-scorers in just the first half alone.