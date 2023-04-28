Observations from Syracuse’s 15-9 loss to UNC: Troubling start, turnovers galore

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse started slow in its ACC quarterfinal game against Virginia Tech on Wednesday. The Orange had their smallest halftime lead of any game this season but woke up in the second half. SU survived the upset, defeating the Hokies 14-12 to advance to the semifinals.

The win set up a rematch with five-time defending ACC tournament champions North Carolina. On April 15, the Orange defeated the Tar Heels 14-12 in a nail-biter. This time around, it was different.

North Carolina dominated in every facet of the game, scoring the first eight goals of the contest. Syracuse looked out of sorts on both defense and offense, trailing for all of the game. Syracuse notched three unanswered goals in the third quarter to cut UNC’s lead to five, but the Tar Heels held on for the win.

Here are a few observations from Syracuse’s (16-2, 8-1 ACC) 15-9 loss to North Carolina (14-3, 7-2 ACC):

Nightmare Start

Syracuse had its worst start imaginable. North Carolina scored the first eight goals of the contest without an answer from the Orange. Syracuse had an uncharacteristic start against Virginia Tech in the quarterfinal, but the Orange followed it up with an even worse one against North Carolina. Syracuse had no answer for the Tar Heels early on, struggling to generate offense and defend against the UNC attack.

Emma Ward hit the crossbar, after Syracuse controlled the opening possession, but UNC countered swiftly. Caitlyn Wurzburger controlled the ricochet and went the other way. The Tar Heels had a numbers advantage, dishing off to Melissa Sconone, who slotted it past Delaney Sweitzer to give North Carolina a 1-0 lead.

The Orange controlled the next two draws but couldn’t take advantage. Marissa White scored her team-leading 38th goal of the season on a free position, doubling UNC’s lead. After a defensive three second violation, UNC’s Riley Casey was awarded a free position shot from the left side. Casey wound up, firing a bullet to the far post which Delaney Sweiter couldn’t keep out.

White extended North Carolina’s lead to four with eight minutes left in the first quarter on another free position. White wound up and fired a dart to the top right corner. Caroline Godine, wrapped around the net, avoided the check from Coco Vandiver and scored at the near post to put the Tar Heels up 5-0. Syracuse trailed 10-2 at halftime, its largest halftime deficit this season.

Shooting Struggles

Coming into the game, Syracuse averaged 16.8 goals per game, converting on over 50% of its shots. At times this season, SU’s offense has made it look easy, but it was held in check against North Carolina.

With Alecia Nicholas recording 11 saves on the game, the Orange’s offense was stifled. The combination of Emma and Meagan Tyrrell, Megan Carney, Ward and the rest of the Orange attack have all played at a high level this season. If one SU attacker had an off-day, another one would pick up the slack. But, against The Tar Heels, each player struggled. Nobody recorded more than two goals.

The Orange missed their first nine shots of the game before Sierra Cockerille got Syracuse on the board with her 25th goal of the season. In the first half, Syracuse shot just 2-of-18. The Orange had opportunities but couldn’t convert. Savannah Sweitzer prepared herself for a free position opportunity. She dished it off to Ward who wrapped around the net, but was denied by the pipe. It was the third time Ward hit the post in the first half alone.

Frustrated with the slow start on offense, Carney sprinted to her right, trying to get her hands free. Going away from goal, Carney fired a rushed, off-balance shot which landed wide off the cage. The Orange finished with just two goals in the first half, their lowest this season.

Turnovers Galore

Syracuse averaged 12.44 turnovers coming into the game and by the end of the first quarter the Orange registered five. Even when the Orange got the ball, SU looked out of sorts on offense with zero rhythm. The Orange were forcing passes, running into traffic and making uncharacteristic mistakes. Despite finishing below its season average with 11 on the game, the timing of their turnovers hurt the Orange.

With Syracuse trailing by three goals in the first quarter, Ward tried hitting Emma as she cut to the middle of the field. Emma was surrounded by multiple Tar Heel defenders who broke up the play. Syracuse continued to try and work the middle of the field, utilizing the weave offense, but North Carolina shut everything down. Natalie Smith tried finding Meaghan as she cut across the face of goal. Meaghan got free for a split second but as the pass came in, she was surrounded by defenders for another turnover. The Tar Heels were ruthless once, turning SU’s mistakes into offense. White scored in transition for her third goal of the first half.

North Carolina’s pressure bothered the Orange all game, an adjustment from the first time the two matched up. The Tar Heels pressed Syracuse attackers high up, extending its defense. With Syracuse pressing to try and start a comeback, Cockerille had her pocket picked by Kaleigh Harden. Harden got to the loose ball starting another North Carolina transition opportunity. Harden dished it off to Godine, who found Wurzburger, who converted from close range.

Godine Dominates

The Orange got a taste of what Godine could do in the first matchup in Chapel Hill, NC. The freshman attacker recorded a game-high six points (two goals and four assists) in the first game. She followed up that performance with an even better one the second time around. Godine finished with a career-high seven points, finishing with six goals and an assist

Syracuse had no answer for Godine, who found herself wide open all game long. Godine was all over the place, at times initiating the offense from X, or from the top of the arc. With time winding down in the first half, Wurzburger stood behind the cage as Goodine faked out her defender. Wurzburger found Godine who was wide open in front of the cage. A couple of fakes gave Godine a lane for her fourth goal of the first half.

When Syracuse threatened to make a comeback, Godine was there to answer. The Orange scored four straight goals, cutting the UNC lead to five, but Godine halted the momentum. After drawing a three second call, Godine earned a free position shot. Godine stepped into the shot and fired a laser to the top right corner for her fifth goal of the game.