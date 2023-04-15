No. 1 Syracuse remains perfect after tight 14-12 win over No. 5 North Carolina

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

With six minutes left in the game, UNC’s Caroline Godine was threatening from behind the net. She curled around the left post taking a hard shot. Delaney Sweitzer reacted fast, jumping up to make the close save.

Syracuse flipped the possession and made quick passes up the field. Meaghan found herself just within the arc thirty seconds later, charging towards the net. She stutter stepped past several UNC defenders and took a side arm shot to the the left side of the goal for a score. This goal put gave the Orange a late 12-11 lead.

Syracuse (15-0, 8-0 Atlantic Coast) squeezed out a 14-12 win over the defending national champions North Carolina (11-3, 6-2 ACC). The victory ties SU’s longest winning streak in program history. This loss was North Carolina’s first at home since 2019. Syracuse is now 9-0 against top 20 opponents knocking off the only other team to hold the No.1 ranking. Meaghan Tyrrell tallied six points on Saturday, moving her past head coach Kayla Treanor to second place in Syracuse’s all time points list.

The Tar Heels scored first early in the opening period. Godine was positioned directly behind the net as she scanned the zone for an open teammate. She found Melissa Sconone barreling in towards the right post, who bounced a shot to the left of Sweitzer, giving North Carolina an early lead.

Less than two minutes later, Maddy Baxter sent a pass behind the net to Emma Ward. She shuffled for a second before seeing Emma Tyrrell cutting towards the right post. Emma caught the pass in stride, held her stick high over her head, and snuck a shot past UNC goalie Alecia Nicholas to even up the score.

Baxter then drew a 1 on 1 matchup at the top of the 12 meter arc in the middle of the period. She ran around the right side of the defender, creating enough space for a shot. Baxter rocketed the ball to the top right of the goal, giving the Orange their first lead of the day.

Shortly after, Emma also faced a 1 on1 with a Tar Heel defender on the far left side of the 12 meter. She went to the left, blowing past the defender. When she closed in on the goal, Emma slid inside and threw down a bounce shot that went to the right of Nicholas to extend the lead to 3-1.

After a Nicholas save on a Ward free position opportunity, UNC quickly moved up field with numbers on their side. The Tar Heels made a string of quick passes behind the net until Caitlyn Wurzburger found Nicole Humphrey cutting to goal on the right side of the eight meter. Humphrey found the back of the net to make it a one goal game with three minutes left in the period.

Not even a minute later, Meaghan Tyrrell noticed Natalie Smith charging in from the center of the 8 meter arc and dished it to her. Smith grabbed the pass as she ran and then veered right to create more space. She loaded up a powerful side arm shot to the very top left of the goal to put the score at 4-2.

With time winding down in the first period, Syracuse had a woman-up chance off a Kiley Mottice foul. Meaghan had the ball way to the right of the 8 meter as Megan Carney set a pick for her. She passed it Emma directly in front of the goal, who caught the pass and went to her right. Defenders followed her, until she changed direction and put in another goal for a hat trick.

Just over a minute into the second quarter, Godine controlled the ball behind the cage. She flipped a pass over the net to Humphrey, which caught Sweitzer off-balance as she tried to track the ball. Humphrey took advantage of that, swinging a shot in for UNC’s third goal of the day.

The Orange proceeded to score two goals in 20 seconds in response to Humphrey’s score. First, Savannah Sweitzer fielded a pass from Meaghan in front of the left post. She slid in to her right, faked a high shot and then went to her right, slamming a shot on the ground for a goal.

Immediately after, Emma had the ball directly to the left of the net. She sent a pass to Carney behind the right post. Carney ran around the right side of the goal with her back to the net. She then let off a behind the back shot while looking straight ahead. It went through and UNC head coach Jenny Levy put Nicholas back in net.

Later on in the period, Godine once again had the ball behind the net. She looked up for a pass, but instead faked to the left and then peeled around the right side of the net. She then took a low shot to the far left post to shave the lead down to 7-4.

The Orange answered 30 seconds later as Smith drew another 1 on 1 at the top of the arc. She drove hard to her right, separating from her defender before releasing a missile from far right end of the 8 meter. The shot painted the top right corner Smith’s second goal of the day.

After going 0 for 6 on free positions, North Carolina was awarded another chance with a little over six minutes left in the half. Alyssa Long set up to the right side of the 8 meter and charged to the left, lifting her stick up and around Sweitzer for another score.

In the final seconds of the half UNC brought the lead down to two on a Marissa White goal. Going into halftime, the Tar Heels had six more shots than the Orange. Both teams were missing their draw specialist, but UNC had more than double the draw controls. Luckily for SU, Sweitzer was strong in net with eight saves off 14 shots on goal in the first half.

Godine continued to press in the second half, scoring again from behind the net six minutes into the period. Minutes later, Wurzburger caught a long pass at the post and shot low to tie the game at 8 a piece.

Syracuse went 16 minutes without scoring a goal, but Meaghan made sure to end that soon after Wurzburger’s score. She fielded a pass, cut up toward the middle of the 8 meter, and took a strong shot to the low left side of the goal to break the tie and restore the Orange lead.

North Carolina didn’t take long to even it back up. Humphrey cutting towards the center of the 8 meter, caught a pass, a shot over Sweitzer’s left shoulder for a goal.

Two straight close saves by Sweitzer kept the game knotted up at nine before Olivia Adamson scored on a feed by Ward from behind the net. Then, Meaghan got a free position opportunity with a minute left in the quarter. Set up from the right side of the 8 meter, she swung a pass to the opposite side to Smith who shot it to the top right and scored.

This assist tied Meaghan with Treanor for second in all time points in Syracuse history. It also allowed the Orange to go into the final period with a two goal lead.

North Carolina started the fourth quarter scoring as Reilly Casey took a Wurzburger pass from behind the net, shooting it low past Sweitzer. Long had another free position goal to tie the game up at 11.

Midway through the period, Meaghan’s history making score gave Syracuse a one goal lead with just under six minutes left in the game.

The Tar Heels evened it up shortly after with a Casey goal off a Godine pass form behind the left post.

But, Syracuse took another late lead half a minute later. Emma possessed the ball on the left side of the 12 meter and flipped it to her left to Carney. Carney ran towards the post with her stick high in the air. She found an opening over Nicholas’ right shoulder to put the game at 13-12.

After two scoreless minutes Ward found Emma in the middle of the 8 meter. She jumped up to grab the pass and shot the ball as she fell backwards with two defenders on her. It went in to the right of the goal to give the Orange a more comfortable 14-12 lead with just a minute left.

The Orange then held on to improve to 15-0. Emma finished with four goals and Smith scored three. Meaghan led the team in assists with four.