9 Syracuse hockey players enter the transfer portal

Nine Syracuse ice hockey players have entered their names into the transfer portal following the since Feb. 15, per goherpucklive.com. The Orange went 10-24-2 under first-year head coach Britni Smith, who took over for Paul Flanagan. Seven of the nine entered the portal within a five-day stretch from March 6 to March 10.

Most notably in the portal are players like Sarah Marchand, Hannah Johnson, Mae Batherson, Rhea Hicks and Anna Lecshyshyn. Madison Primeau transferred to Robert Morris after entering the portal. Terryn Mozes, Ariella Merlino and Sydnee Wilson also entered the portal after limited game time this season. Out of the 107 seven players in the transfer portal, Syracuse has nine of them with years of eligibility varying.

Johnson and Batherson were both key figures for the Orange this year on the defensive line. The duo provided offense from the backline as the top point-getting defenders on the roster this season. Johnson had four goals and seven assists while also leading the team with 76 blocks. Batherson was second on the team with 16 assists to go along with five goals, finishing fifth in SU history on career points by a defenseman. Leschysjyn had limited time on the ice this season, scoring just two goals in six games.

After a promising freshman season, Rhea Hicks leaves with three years of eligibility left. Hicks had a solid season, making the CHA all-freshman team, while finishing top five on the team with 19 points (6 goals and 13 assist). Primeau and Marchand’s departures will leave holes on the attack. Both were integral to Syracuse’s NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, the last year under Flanagan. Primeau had 11 goals and nine assists while Marchand finished with eight goals and assists this season.