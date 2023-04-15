Syracuse men’s rowing wins 3rd consecutive Goes Trophy

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

On Saturday morning in Ithaca, New York, No. 4 Syracuse defeated No. 12 Cornell and No. 21 Navy to win the 66th annual Goes Trophy for the third consecutive year. The victory marks the first time the program has won three consecutive Goes Trophies since 2006-08. Along with the Goes Trophy, the team was also awarded the Stagg Cup for the third straight year, the first time the feat has ever been accomplished in team history. The race was the Orange’s second regatta of the season after a strong showing at the Pac-12 Challenge last weekend.

The varsity 8 won with a time of 5:33.8, finishing nearly 10 seconds ahead of the Big Red (5:43.3) and Midshipmen (5:44.0). The racing conditions were amazing, which allowed for Syracuse to execute its race plan, varsity coxswain Bricen Nygaard said. The Syracuse varsity 8 is now 4-1 on the season, with its sole loss coming to No. 1 California.

In the 2V8 race, Syracuse’s boat paced the three boats with a time of 5:43.5. It was followed by Navy at 5:46.7 and Cornell at 5:51.4.

In the 2000-meter course, Syracuse 3V8 kept the victories coming as it topped Cornell and Navy with a winning time of 5:42.4. Navy finished four seconds behind at 5:46.0 followed by Cornell at 5:49.3. This victory gave the Orange the points they needed to secure the Stagg Cup.

The regatta was the first race for the 4V8 squad as it finished second with a time of 5:56.5. Navy led the competition with a time of 5:53.4 and Cornell finished third at 6:02.7.

Syracuse competed in the Varsity 4+ race for the first time this season and finished third among the group at 6:44.4. Cornell achieved its lone first place finish of the day with a time of 6:38.5, with Navy two seconds behind at 6:40.6.

Next, the Orange race April 29-30 in the Lake Morey Invite against No. 5 Dartmouth, No. 13 Boston University and No. 19 Georgetown. The weekend’s race will be held in Lake Morey, Vermont. Last season, Syracuse defeated Boston University for the Conlan Cup but dropped to Dartmouth in a race for the Packard Cup.