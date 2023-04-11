Mayor Walsh proposes $310 million city fiscal year 2024 budget

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh’s $310 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year, which he presented to the city’s Common Council at its Monday meeting, is set up to decrease reliance on pandemic relief funding that the city has received over the last few years. His proposed plan is $16 million, or 5.4%, larger than last year’s proposal.

During the meeting, he said the plan will provide “next level growth,” a phrase he repeated during January’s State of the City address, for Syracuse through the budget’s city improvements, property and water tax rate increases as well as continued pandemic relief.

“This budget is an example of smart investing in the future of this city and its people,” Walsh said.

The Common Council is set to vote on the budget on May 8 after four weeks of planned deliberation.

The mayor’s plan decreased the structural deficit, or the difference between the city’s operational costs and its revenue, by 35% compared to last year’s budget. At the same time, his proposal moves away from the city’s dependence on ARPA funds, reducing them by 75% from the FY 2023 budget.

Walsh’s plan to close the current $21.1 million structural deficit includes a property tax increase of 2%. If passed, the change will be the second property tax rate increase in the past six years. Last year’s budget maintained the same property tax rate as the previous year.

In his presentation of the budget, Walsh noted that state aid has not changed in nearly two decades despite rising costs in the city.

“If state aid had seen even modest regular increases over the past 15 years, Syracuse would not face a budget gap. I’m hopeful the state’s approach will change in future budget years, but we cannot rely on that,” Walsh said.

The budget also includes a $1.75 million service agreement payment to the city by Syracuse University, an increase of $250,000 from FY 2023. SU will also make a $500,000 payment to fund the University Neighborhood Agreement Advisory Council, which addresses the impact of SU on surrounding neighborhoods. Next year, the fee is set to increase by $250,000, according to a 2021 agreement that outlines a five-year increase of $1 million in SU’s annual payments.

Along with the property tax rate increase, the budget includes a 4% increase in water rates for property owners. Walsh said the revenue will go toward offsetting rising material costs to allow continued investment in water infrastructure and ensure a clean water supply. The city has struggled with lead contamination in water pipes and paint. Although the city treats the water with orthophosphate – an acid that reduces the risk of water contamination by coating the pipes – many homes built before 1978 are at risk for lead water contamination, according to the Open Data Syracuse website.

“I do not take these increases lightly, but they are measured, responsible steps that must be taken now to make up for rising costs and continue closing our structural budget deficit,” Walsh said. “Failing to act now will only set the city up for a deeper pain and a fiscal crisis down the road.”

Quality of life additions to the new proposed budget include responding to the need for safe places for children to spend recreational time by creating night and weekend hours for youth activities at selected parks and recreation facilities and implementing uniform covered trash carts with semi-automated sanitation pickup.

This year’s proposal from Walsh also adds new police programs, like the implementation of a police cadet program for people aged 18 to 34 to start careers in policing, a new police contract that includes an “improved officer schedule” and new police classes. Between this year’s and last year’s estimated expenditure, the mayor’s proposal increases the police’s budget by 2%.

The budget also outlines a plan to invest in a restructured Department of Neighborhood & Business Development. The new funds will allow the city t0 implement new zoning codes through ReZone Syracuse, which will create the city’s first affordable housing requirements. Walsh announced the completion of the final ordinance for the program in February.

Syracuse City School District will receive $500,000 to assist with facility improvements not covered by the city’s Joint Schools Construction Board, like stadium construction, turf and window replacement and roof repairs.

Walsh announced he will redeploy the Revenue Enhancement Working Group. The group will pursue short and long-term sources of funding to reduce the gap between revenue and expenses and avoid too much reliance on property taxes.

City residents can provide feedback on the proposed budget through the Balancing Act tool, an online budget simulator which allows users to learn about the budget and its priorities and submit comments.

Walsh emphasized that the creation of all these budgets is difficult, but they present clear signs that his “plan is taking root.”

In line with his plan for next level growth, Walsh referred to Micron’s historic economic investment of up to $100 billion in a central New York facility and the city’s Interstate 81 Project, which is set to continue construction after a February ruling following a legal challenge against the community grid alternative.

“This budget puts us in the position to benefit from the next level growth occurring in our city and our region,” Walsh said. “We are moving ever closer to realizing our vision of being a growing city – we are – that embraces diversity – we do – and creates opportunity for all which we will never stop working to achieve.”