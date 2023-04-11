Madison Knight named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse’s Madison Knight was named the ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week, sharing the honor with Florida State’s Kathryn Sandercock. On April 8 against NC State, Knight tossed a five inning no-hitter — the 13th in program history. She started in the circle for two out of three games in SU’s series against NC State, combining for 11 innings of work and just giving up one earned run.

Her signature performance this past week was in the rubber match versus the Wolfpack on April 8, where she tossed the no-hitter. The freshman struck out seven batters and issued just two walks during the 8-0 mercy-rule win over NC State. It was Knight’s fifth appearance this year in which she allowed zero runs.

Knight impressed with her two-way ability in the series finale as well, finishing the day two-for-two at the plate and also reaching base via walk. It was her first multi-hit game since SU’s March 22 win over Canisius, and Knight’s fourth of the season.

Prior to the historic milestone, Knight delivered in the series-opener on April 6. The Orange got their first home win of the season as Knight’s six inning, three hit, seven strikeout outing in the circle commanded her team to a 4-2 victory. She had a shutout heading into the seventh inning, but was pulled for Lindsey Hendrix after Knight walked the leadoff batter. Knight registered the win in each of her starts against NC State.