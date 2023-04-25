Jim Boeheim, Jimenez family reach settlement for 2019 crash

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jim Boeheim has settled a lawsuit with the family of a man he killed with his car on Interstate 690 in 2019, according to court documents obtained by syracuse.com.

On Feb. 20, 2019, the former Syracuse University men’s basketball coach struck and killed Jorge Jimenez while driving an SU-owned vehicle. Jimenez’s family filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Boeheim and SU on the grounds of negligent, reckless and wanton actions. Now, syracuse.com reported that according to affidavits filed by lawyers representing Boeheim, SU and the family, both sides have reached a settlement.

At the time of the crash, Jimenez was standing on the side of the road after the car he was riding in struck a guardrail on I-690. Boeheim noticed the car and attempted to avoid it, but the car swerved and hit Jimenez, The D.O. reported.

Jimenez was transported to Upstate University Hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead. He was 51 years old. The Syracuse Police Department previously confirmed the cause of the crash was not alcohol-related.

The lawsuit claimed Boeheim was speeding. Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick said Boeheim was driving at 66 mph before the crash, over the 55 mph speed limit in the area.

According to an affidavit from the Jimenez family’s attorney Abigail Dean, both parties have agreed to not disclose the terms of the settlement and requested that the judge seal the agreement, syracuse.com reported. It is unclear whether the judge has approved the settlement.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.