Jesse Edwards will reportedly enter transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has entered the transfer portal, according to syracuse.com’s Donna Ditota. The article reported that Edwards and his family “had been trying to work out an NIL situation” with Syracuse, but eventually the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement. Next year will be his fifth and final year of eligibility.

Edwards, a native of Amsterdam, Netherlands, completed his senior year after the Orange fell to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament in March. Syracuse.com reported that Edwards’ trouble with NIL stems from being an international student. Currently eligible to study in the United States on an F-1 student visa, Edwards is technically not allowed to receive NIL money in the U.S. There were talks of finding Edwards NIL deals overseas but no sufficient opportunity presented itself, per the report.

In his four years with the Orange, Edwards finished with career averages of 8.8 points, six rebounds and just under one assist. Edwards’ final season with SU was by far his most productive. In Syracuse’s regular season finale, Edwards notched a career-high 27 points in a win over Wake Forest. He notched a career-high 21 rebounds earlier in the year in a loss to Bryant.