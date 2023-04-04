Jazz concert featuring acclaimed guitarist defies language barriers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Just minutes before audience members filed into Schine Underground for a jazz concert, Professor Marianne Solivan was making changes to the setlist. Reading the energy of the room and the “vibes” of the songs the jazz group intended to play, Solivan made cuts and added songs in the program in what she called true jazz fashion.

“We were changing the setlist right up to the end of our soundcheck. I never play the same set twice,” Solivan said. “I always want to move things around, bring new things to our audience. We flow and groove, that’s jazz.”

On Monday night, Solivan was joined by internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist Leandro Pellegrino, bassist Steve Wood and drummer Jay Sawyer for a concert of Brazilian, classic and modern jazz in the Schine Underground. The concert offered the performers the opportunity to bring a setlist of songs they’ve been performing together for years before an audience of students to improvise, flow and play as a team.

For Sawyer, the spontaneity and fluidity of playing alongside Solivan, Wood and Pelligrino is one of his favorite qualities. He described feeling like he was speaking a private language with his bandmates during a song, communicating with glances, smiles and rarely, words to improvise and bring new perspectives to their performances.

“We speak a secret language up there,” Sawyer said. “It could be an eyebrow or a little chuckle here but we work together and improvise, and it’s so magical.”

Sawyer explained that, though the group plays together constantly for large audiences in Brooklyn, Manhattan and other well known music hubs, his favorite concerts remain the ones he plays for students because of the energetic passion they bring to every performance space. Feeding on that creative energy, Sawyer said he believes student audiences call him and the band to do their best work.

“Students tend to know what is going on in the music, more than a lot of other artists,” Sawyer said. “I found that students appreciate the music more than other people. They have a passion and connection.”

Leandro Pellegrino performed in Schine Underground, showcasing his jazz guitar skills to the audience.

Cassandra Roshu | Asst. Photo Editor

Sawyer added that he also feels like he learns a lot from the students he performs for, and that they remind him of the importance of letting go and being “free” onstage.

As one of Solivan’s voice students, CC Consenza explained that watching Solivan offered her a glimpse into her mentor’s life as a performer, and how she implements her performance style into her songs.

“I think it’s cool to see everything that she’s taught me, seeing her put that into practice for herself,” Cosenza said. “She’s so inspirational, and I learn so much about my craft just from watching her.”

Cosenza had never sung in Portuguese before, but after watching the concert, she “has the bug” and is motivated to push herself as a vocalist and storyteller to convey universal messages with an audience, even if it doesn’t know the language.

Solivan’s “double life” as a performer in New York City and professor at SU makes this phenomenon apply to her too, she said.

“Tonight was a big deal for me because I live in Brooklyn. I teach and split my time performing,” Solivan said. “Having my students here feels really good, like my two worlds are able to get closer.”

For Solivan, she’s happy to bring her love of performing and universal motifs to her students, no matter the language.

“I really love that I can be my full self in front of my students when I perform. And being able to play with the people that I’ve built up such a rapport with, my dear, dear friends,” Solivan said. “They know every move I am gonna make onstage and we have that flexibility together. It feels really good to be able to show that to my SU world.”