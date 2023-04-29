Inaugural Block Darty brought music, food trucks for students on the quad

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Food trucks, bounce houses and Syracuse University students lined a stage outside Carnegie Library Friday afternoon.

“There’s so many students on the Quad enjoying themselves, and that’s why we do it, we want to put on experiences that make a lasting impression on the student body,” said Quinn Schmidt, director of public relations for University Union.

The first ever Block Darty, a pre-event show for the night’s Block Party featuring Aminé, made its debut with performances from musicians Sarah Kinsley, Ella Jane and The Aces. Despite the cloudy weather, students considered the event a success.

UU announced the event Tuesday, just three days before the event. University Union Collaborations Co-Director and SU Senior Jen Jordan said that while the announcement was delayed, the organization has been working on Block Darty for over a year.

Last year on the day of Block Party, UU held a “Birthday Bash” to celebrate 60 years of University Union. The members of UU originally wanted that event to be called Block Darty but had issues with the name given the school’s sponsorship of the organization, Schmidt said.

“It’s such a cool opportunity to get students out and get them excited about our Block Party concert that’s happening tonight,” Schmidt said.

At 4 p.m., the music started. As soon as Sarah Kinsley took the stage to start the show, people gravitated toward the stage.

Kinsley started the event off with her song “Karma,” skipping around the stage in her flowy blue cape. She finished off with her most streamed song, “The King.”

On Friday afternoon, the SU Quad was host to the first-ever University Union Block Darty. In addition to bounce houses and lawn games, the uad was lined with food trucks Limp Lizard BBQ, Toss & Fire Pizza and Baja Cali Taco Co. Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Ella Jane then took to the stage, beginning with “bored&blind.” During her set, she played Paramore’s “Ain’t It Fun” and her favorite song she wrote, “Calling Card.”

“Every time I perform it, it’s a sort of fun little interactive moment. I feel like that’s a nice opportunity to get the crowd to interact, even when they’re at different levels of excitement and participation.” Jane said.

Lastly, The Aces took to the stage starting their set out with “Girls Make Me Wanna Die,” firing up the crowd for the evening concert at the Dome. They finished on the song “Stuck,” but stuck around for an encore song, “Waiting for You,” before heading off stage.

Two hours before the start of the show, food trucks Limp Lizard BBQ, Toss & Fire Pizza and Baja Cali Taco Co. all opened up their food trucks. Students also visited companies like Celsius and Amazon Prime Student as well as SU’s Health Hub.

During her set, Jane performed some of her songs that have strong themes about growing up. The first two performers of the day both recently left their college roots with Ella Jane currently in her second gap year from Tufts University and Kinsley just graduated from Columbia University.

They both said it was funny to be back on a college campus so soon after leaving, especially since they both felt that pursuing a career in music was unrealitic when they were in school.

“There are so many opportunities to actually do what you love, and work a fulfilling job,” Said Jane. “There’s so many different wells you can dip into.”

Freshman Philip Martins said that with the short notice, he wasn’t aware the event was happening. But, when he saw the scene, he chose to stay.

“I walked outside and there’s a bunch of stuff going on on the Quad, and I saw my friend Jackson, got some tacos and now I’m hanging out with my best friends,” Martins said.