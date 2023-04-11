Honor Disability Pride week with these commemorative events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Last year, Syracuse University began celebrating Disability Pride Week. Next week, the university will begin its second annual celebration of the week with programs that highlight the diversity of disabilities and educate the community about the lived experiences of people with disabilities. Here are some of the programs SU will host next week.

OrangeAbility

This annual event will give an opportunity for community members with and without disabilities to engage with a variety of adaptive sports and services and programs. Among other sports, there will be a basketball tournament at the event.

When: Sunday April 16, 12 to 4 p.m.

Where: Barnes Center

Disability Pride Space

Throughout the entire week, the Disability Pride Space will be open for students. The space is being held on the first floor of the Schine Student Center at Table 15. Students can come and learn different campus resources, watch some historical videos and pick-up some free gifts.

When: Check calendar for specific times

Where: Schine Student Center, first floor

Rethinking the Disability Paradigm

This workshop will explain the various things one should know about coworkers, peers and students with disabilities. This workshop will also work to break down culturally-affirmed beliefs, microaggressions and biases.

When: Tuesday, April 18, 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, room 128

Unlearning and Relearning Disability

This workshop will discuss how our understanding of disabilities has evolved over time and how we can encourage full inclusivity at SU. Those who attend will be led in a group discussion to help break through any previous ableist beliefs or perceptions, in order to work towards a stronger understanding.

When: Wednesday, April 19, 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, room 228

Disability Pride Week: Keynote Speaker Eddie Ndopu

TIME Magazine called Eddie Ndopu “one of the most powerful disabled people on the planet.” Ndopu is stopping by SU to be the keynote speaker of Disability Pride Week. Ndopu is an award-winning humanitarian, storyteller, public intellectual and disability practitioner. His speech will be in the Schine Student Center from 6 to 7 p.m.

When: Wednesday, April 19, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 304 and Virtual

Disability Pride Art Gallery

Enjoy a gallery of artwork made by SU students, faculty and staff with disabilities. You can enjoy the artwork from 2 to 4 p.m. and they will be on display at 1060 East Genesee Street.

When: Wednesday April 19, 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: 1060 E Genesee Street

Creative Community Affinity Group

An artist in residence will be holding a creative art class in the Intercultural Collective Lounge at the Schine Student Center. The class is meant to promote a sense of belonging and self-expression for students. No prior art experience is needed and supplies and instruction will be provided.

When: Friday, April 21, 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, Intercultural Collective Lounge

Reasonable Accommodations for Students and Employees – Faculty & Staff session

Experts on accommodations from SU will be holding this workshop to talk about their mindset and approach behind creating accommodations on campus. Participants will work through various accommodation scenarios and review the various ways to go about these obstacles.

When: Friday, April 21, 9 to 10:15 a.m.

Where: Crouse-Hinds Hall, 101

NeuroCurious?

Join the Neurodiverisity at SU program for a discussion about the neurodivergent experience and culture. Those who attend are encouraged to share their own experiences and their relationship with neurodivergence.

When: Friday April 21, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: Huntington Hall, 070B

Intelligence++ Showcase Competition

Undergraduate and graduate student teams of SU and SUNY ESF will compete for the chance to win $10,000 in prizes for student-designed technologies that can help assist intellectually disabled people. This is a culmination of the design and entrepreneurship program Intelligence++. You can watch the showcase of this competition in the Whitman School from 2 to 5 p.m.

When: Friday April 21, 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Whitman School of Management

Let’s Talk About Sex…And More

This workshop will cover resources on or off campus available to young adults. Partners for the discussion include the Barnes Center at The Arch, Planned Parenthood, the Prevention Network and ACR Health. Topics such as relationship health, consent and mental health will be covered, along with alcohol and drug safety.

When: Saturday April 22, 9:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Schine Student Center, 304ABC