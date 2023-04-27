GSO passes resolution to remove recommendation letter requirement in PAC applications

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Graduate Student Organization Senate passed a resolution to strike the requirement for recommendation letters for student government organizations, which they referred to as PACs, at its Wednesday meeting.

Certain PACs on campus — including the GSO and Student Association — require a grant faculty recommendation letter when a student applies to be a part of the organization. GSO Recording Secretary Abiodun Adeoye said many students find it difficult to get these letters in on time due to a lack of responsiveness from professors. He also said some letters are not helpful toward the application.

“As a person who chairs (GSO’s PAC committee), I often have to answer so many emails of professors submitting letters late or telling me they’re about to be late,” Adeoye said. “Then sometimes when letters come in, they’re very weak and they actually bring down the applicant’s overall application.”

GSO’s Vice President of External Affairs Michael Ammoury proposed two alternate options to the resolution: adding a checkbox to make the recommendation letter optional and forwarding a copy of the application to the applicant’s advisor. Both proposals failed to pass.

GSO Senator Michelle Tynan said she opposed the alternate proposals because she doesn’t believe the relationship between a professor and a student reflects the student’s abilities, and therefore, it shouldn’t apply to students’ applications.

“I disagree with this addition and all additions that involve faculty or advisors in this process,” Tynan said. “Our place is to determine the merit of the application on the student’s words alone.”

The PAC resolution passed unanimously.

Other Business: